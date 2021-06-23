Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Historic New Orleans Collection presents 'Ten Years of Decorative Arts' Fieldwork

Ashley Lideau
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Op1fI_0acYrOn600
The Historic New Orleans Collection/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Historic New Orleans Collection is currently displaying the Decorative Arts of the Gulf South Pieces of History: Ten Years of Decorative Arts Fieldwork project from April 16 to September 5, 2021.

The project presents numerous works in decorative art objects such as furniture, home furnishings, and the tools of daily life used that represent the history and lifestyle of people who used them.

Pieces of History marked Decorative Arts of the Gulf South’s (DAGS) first decade by exhibiting decorative art objects that appeared in daily life, carefully cataloged by fieldwork teams collaborating with research photographs taken for the database.

Field stories from the project’s alumni tell about memorable and meaningful experiences from the decorative arts of daily tools used and notable objects from the Gulf South explored through the summers. The exhibition also showcases trade networks, cultural and historical values, especially in the brutal system of enslavement that produced the Gulf South’s wealth.

The objects cataloged by DAGS are varied in style, origin, use, and stature, from dining appliances to decorative pieces of equipment. The cataloged object is used for further research in grasping a better understanding of the cultural and historical sites of the past and how those aspects affect the community’s economic system. The cataloged objects give a broader picture in reflecting past life of the previous generation.

Piece of History Exhibition is currently being displayed at 520 Royal Street, Tricentennial Wing, 1st Floor From Tuesday to Saturday at 9:30 AM–4:30 PM and Sunday at 10:30 AM–4:30 PM. It’s free of charge for any visitors who wished to attend. The tickets to the exhibition and any running events by the museum can be accessed on the website: https://my.hnoc.org/events.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

