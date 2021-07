News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (OTCQB: FRERF) (FSE: FR2) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the maximum size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release of June 30, 2021) from $500,000 to up to $630,000. Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for ongoing work at Cobb Creek, evaluation of mineral opportunities and general working capital.