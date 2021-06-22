Who leads Election of officers after annual meeting

Support for Nashville’s Jewish community, commitment to Israel and outreach to an increasingly younger demographic are top priorities for The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s incoming President, Andrew May. At this year’s Annual Meeting, once again held virtually, May highlighted the community’s growth and strong financial base upon which to build a solid campaign. “We’ve got incredible strengths here in Nashville. A growing population including a growing Jewish population, tremendous economic opportunity that is attracting talented people, a strong financial base in the Federation endowment and better financial performance in the operations of our key local constituent entities than I’ve seen in my 35 years of involvement in organized Jewish Nashville,” he said.