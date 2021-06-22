Cancel
Presidential Election

Who leads Election of officers after annual meeting

 16 days ago

After we have an annual meeting and we know who will be elected who leads the conversation on appointing each role?. The current president sent out communication already to stay after, etc and she’s acting like she’s the President for the next year but she wasn’t elected yet. Is it...

#Communication
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Rehoboth, MAreportertoday.com

Rehoboth Cultural Council Elects Officers

At their organizational meeting on Tuesday, June 1st, the Rehoboth Cultural Council held officer elections for the next year. Incumbent Chairperson Chris Hoskins was reelected, as was incumbent Secretary Lisa Milich. Due to term limits, incumbent Treasurer Susan Robert was unable to continue in her position, so newly-appointed Cultural Council member Mackenzie Morgenweck was elected as Robert's replacement. Morgenweck is finishing up her tenure as Student Representative on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, as is a member of the Dighton-Rehoboth Class of 2021.
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

AAUW elects new officers

New officers have been elected to serve Tehachapi Mountain Branch of American Association of University Women. President Joan Cote is the leader of the Branch Board of Directors with Connie Brehm as president-elect, Cindy Marble as secretary, Lauren Hollen as treasurer, Laura Amstead as membership chair, and Jane Hanley, program chair.
New Hanover County, NCwhqr.org

WHQR's 2021 Annual Meeting a Success--New Board Members Elected

At WHQR’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 24, 2021 four new members were elected to the Friends of Public Radio, Inc.’s Board of Directors. The new members are Joseph Casares​, Radiology Manager at Novant Health; Terri Everett​, Former. Deputy Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Brian...
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Notice of District Elections and Elective Offices to be Held

NOTICE OF DISTRICT ELECTIONS AND ELECTIVE OFFICES TO BE FILLED. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Governing Board Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in the District named below for the purpose of electing members to the following Board of Directors:. STONYFORD RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT. Number to...
Fly Creek, NYDaily Star

The annual meeting of the Fly ...

The annual meeting of the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association for all lot owners will be held on July 8, 2019 at 6:30pm at the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery. This meeting will be followed by the regular cemetery meeting. All lot owners are encouraged to attend.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ECIAHF conducts June meeting, elects new officers

Jul. 1—ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation met June 25 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. President Barbara Mastropietro called the meeting to order. Guy Prestia led the group in a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. A hearty welcome was extended to new member...
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Itasca-Mantrap elects directors and officers

The Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative Electrical Association held its 80th annual membership meeting Thursday, June 10 at Park Rapids Area High School. According to a press release, the co-op held director elections held for a three-year term in two of the co-op’s districts. Incumbents Tim Kivi, District 6, and Dan Breitbach, District 7, ran uncontested and were re-elected by acclamation.
Electionshoptownchronicle.org

Nonpartisan elections panel to meet Thursday

The Nonpartisan Elections Citizens Committee will have its second meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Memorial Building, 1202 S. Virginia St. According to the meeting agenda, the 12-member committee is scheduled to review and discuss state law relevant to local elections. Mayor Wendell Lynch has directed the...
Religionjewishobservernashville.org

Jewish Federation Elects Andrew May as New President at the 2021 Annual Meeting

Support for Nashville’s Jewish community, commitment to Israel and outreach to an increasingly younger demographic are top priorities for The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s incoming President, Andrew May. At this year’s Annual Meeting, once again held virtually, May highlighted the community’s growth and strong financial base upon which to build a solid campaign. “We’ve got incredible strengths here in Nashville. A growing population including a growing Jewish population, tremendous economic opportunity that is attracting talented people, a strong financial base in the Federation endowment and better financial performance in the operations of our key local constituent entities than I’ve seen in my 35 years of involvement in organized Jewish Nashville,” he said.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Warren RECC holds annual meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, July 8 is Warren RECC’s annual meeting and it’s looking a little different than in years past. The event is usually at South Warren High School, but this year is a drive thru and online format. Warren RECC members can visit any Warren RECC office on July 8 to register for the meeting and vote for the Board of Directors, and also receive their traditional Annual Meeting gift and a snack.
Fort Madison, IADaily Gate City

Public invited to annual OFP meeting

Old Fort Players will be holding their annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the OFP Theater, 725 Ave. G, in Fort Madison. The public is invited to attend. Several board positions are open and officers will be elected. The only requirement is a love of theater. Local...
Marlboro County, SCheraldadvocate.com

Marlboro Chamber of Commerce holds annual meeting

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Marlboro County in 2020. Janelle Bakogiannis, outgoing chairman of the Marlboro County Chamber of Commerce, said the pandemic happened and it happened to the business community. “None of us expected a pandemic to come charging through, forcing us to face issues many of us felt ill-equipped...
Wisconsin StateBiz Times

NAIOP Wisconsin annual meeting and awards

NAIOP Wisconsin recently hosted its annual meeting at the Huron Building, where it announced its 2020 award winners and volunteer leaders. Awards were presented to Principal of the Year Stewart Wangard of Wangard Partners, Associate of the Year Nicholas Bandoch of Tri City National Bank, and the Developing Leaders All Stars.
Law Enforcementpdjnews.com

Ellis-Jirous American Legion Post 53 hosts meeting; officers elected for 2021-22

The Ellis-Jirous American Legion Post 53 recently hosted their regular meeting. Melanie McGuire was guest speaker and members elected officers for the 2021-22 year. McGuire spoke to Legion members about the Mingle on Main sponsored Fourth of July Parade and events for Saturday, July 3. Sheriff Matt McGuire was also in attendance. There was also an election of officers for 2021-22 year. They are…
Kennebec County, MEtownline.org

Lake Association Annual Meetings 2021

To be included in this list, contact The Town Line at townline@fairpoint.net. If you enjoy reading The Town Line and the good news we bring you each week, would you consider a donation to help us continue the work we’re doing?. The Town Line is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit private foundation,...

