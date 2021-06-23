Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Greinke, Astros beat Orioles 3-1 for 9th straight win

By DAVID GINSBURG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS5Ag_0acYr0gv00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dusty Baker has been around long enough to know what it takes for a team to get on a lengthy winning streak.

After watching Zack Greinke stymie the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night for Houston’s ninth straight victory, Baker was asked to explain the reason behind the Astros’ most successful run since the 2019 season.

“We’re getting good starting pitching,” the longtime manager declared. “That’s where it starts.”

Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning and Myles Straw had two RBIs in Houston’s gritty 3-1 win. One night earlier, starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five hitless innings to spark a 10-2 rout of the lowly Orioles.

Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings. Facing the Orioles for the first time since 2010, the 37-year-old righty permitted only one runner past second base in lowering his ERA to 3.56.

The 18-year veteran attributed his solid outing to re-discovering his command of the fastball.

“It hasn’t been that great,” Greinke acknowledged. “I can’t remember when it was good. It’s been a while.”

On this night, he was overpowering.

“The guy knows how to pitch,” Orioles outfielder DJ Stewart said. “He’s been getting outs and doing this for a long, long time. He keeps you off balance with fastball, curveball, changeup.”

Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries.

Straw hit a solo shot in the second inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh before Chas McCormick added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

“He’s using the whole field, he’s turning on the ball,” Baker said of Straw, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup. “We’re just glad he’s doing his thing. We need him, especially at the bottom of the order there.”

Riding their longest streak since a 10-game run in May 2019, the Astros own the best record in the AL (45-28). Houston has won seven straight series after taking the first two of this three-game set.

Baltimore has lost 12 of 13 and owns the AL’s worst record (23-50). Right-hander Jorge López (2-9) gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings but was outdone by Greinke.

Straw put the Astros up 1-0 with his third home run in 432 career at-bats. The liner to left was initially ruled a double, but the call was overturned after a replay showed the ball clearing the 7-foot wall — and the glove of leaping outfielder Austin Hays — before bouncing back onto the field.

Baltimore used a walk, a single and a fly ball by Cedric Mullins to tie it in the third.

López was lifted in the seventh after McCormick led off with an infield hit. Straw greeted Hunter Harvey with an opposite-field bloop to right that landed in front of a diving Stewart, and by the time the outfielder retrieved the ball and got it to the plate, McCormick had already scored.

REST FOR THE WEARY

Astros SS Carlos Correa was given the day off after going the distance Monday night in a game that lasted 3:40 and featured rain delays totaling 1 hour, 41 minutes. Baker originally planned to sit Correa later this week in Detroit before the Monday marathon “kind of messed up our plans.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Pedro Báez (shoulder) threw around 20 pitches off the mound Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida, and hopes to throw on the side again Wednesday. “He said his shoulder is feeling great,” Baker said of the former Dodgers reliever, who has yet to play this season. ... OF Kyle Tucker is on the verge of returning after being placed on the injured list on June 15 with an illness. ... RHP Josh James (left hip surgery) is “about ready to go” on a rehab assignment with Class A Fayetteville, according to Baker.

Orioles: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (biceps tendinitis) will be sidelined at least two or three more weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said. The rookie last pitched on June 13. ... OF Anthony Santander missed a second straight start with a tender left ankle. He struck out as a pinch-hitter.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles selected the contract of RH knuckleballer Mickey Jannis from Triple-A Norfolk and designated RHP Mac Sceroler for assignment. Jannis has never pitched in the majors.

Astros RHP José Urquidy (5-3, 3.65 ERA) faces rookie RHP Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 1.93 ERA) in the series finale.

___

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Dodgers#Ap#Al#Weary Astros Ss#Rh#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Leaves after HBP

Correa left Monday's game against the Orioles after being struck by a pitch on his right knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Correa lobbied hard to remain in the game and was later spotted walking around in the dugout after being lifted, so it initially looks as though he managed to avoid a significant injury. The Astros have yet to disclose additional details on Correa's injury.
MLBABC13 Houston

Gurriel scores on error in 10th, Astros sweep Indians 4-3

CLEVELAND -- - Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder's choice by Jason Castro, then came around when...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado placed on bereavement list

(SportsRadio 610) -- Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is on the bereavement-family medical leave list and the team has recalled Garrett Stubbs from the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters. Maldonado has to miss at least three games, but no more than seven while on the bereavement list, which is used when...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Locks down win for Greinke

Pressly allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the win over Baltimore on Tuesday. Pressly locked down his 11th save in 12 opportunities to make a winner of Zack Greinke. Since his blown save May 29, when Pressly allowed three runs to the Padres, he has not allowed an earned run while striking out 11 and walking one over seven innings.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Correa leads Astros to 11th straight win, 12-3 over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa had three hits, walked twice and drove in three runs, helping the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 12-3 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to 11. “This has obviously been a lot of fun,” Correa said. “I feel really good, and everyone is...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Myles Straw Slugs Astros to 3-1 win Over Orioles

Yes. Myles Straw. Slugger extraordinaire. His just-barely solo homer in the second and RBI double in the seventh were all the RBI the Astros would need behind the dazzling and baffling brilliance of Zack Greinke. Playing with a depleted lineup, it was just enough for the Astros' ninth straight win...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Mize quiets Astros as Tigers win doubleheader opener, 3-1

DETROIT — It’s seemed like a random decision — starting Casey Mize in the first game of the scheduled doubleheader Saturday and Wily Peralta in the second. Except Tigers manager AJ Hinch doesn’t do anything randomly. There was rhyme and reason for it. “You’re kind of trying to hit the...
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Tigers halt Astros' 11-game win streak with 3-1 victory

DETROIT — Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep...
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Astros Beat Orioles Again. Losing Streak Continues

BALTIMORE -- — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0 Wednesday night. Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

After scoring 5 runs in the 9th to take the lead, Orioles hang on to beat Astros 9-7

It can be maddening at times to be invested in the Orioles, with energy best spent on individuals instead of what happens on the scoreboard on a nightly basis. Just as a loss stings more when it’s one of their touted young starters on the hook for it, a win on the back of Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini is all the sweeter.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Astros take 3-game slide into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (26-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-32, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.54 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -330, Orioles +265; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: how much is Carlos Correa worth now?

Jul 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. With Kyle Tucker still unavailable, Michael Brantley (side) being scratched from the lineup...
MLBNews-Herald.com

Astros top Indians in 10 innings, finish four-game sweep

Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Astros to beat the skidding Indians, 4-3, and complete a four-game sweep on July 4. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy