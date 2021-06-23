Cancel
Buckeye, AZ

Sex offender found standing over man in bed, Buckeye police say

By David Baker
AZFamily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A registered sex offender is back in jail after police said he broke into a home and was spotted standing over another man in his bed. Investigators said 34-year-old Jacob Ramirez removed a screen and got into a home near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road, which is east of State Route 85, through the window around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He then went into a bedroom and stood over a man while he was in bed. When the victim woke up, Ramirez went back through the window and took off, police said.

