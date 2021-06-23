Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gurriel hits RBI double in 9th, Blue Jays beat Marlins

By STEVEN WINE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obF0v_0acYqQCh00

Gurriel hits RBI double in 9th, Blue Jays beat Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ bats came alive as soon as they had a chance to face someone other than Sandy Alcantara.

Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against reliever Yimi García to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

The hits came with one out. García (3-6) entered the game after Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings before departing for a pinch-hitter.

“He was really good,” said Blue Jays coach John Schneider, who ran the team while manager Charlie Montoyo served a one-game suspension. “Seeing what our hitters were saying, we were happy to get him out of there, obviously. He was on tonight. It worked out for us.”

With the score 1-all, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, the decision to pinch-hit for Alcantara was easy. His replacement, Sandy León, struck out.

“We’ve got to try to score,” Mattingly said. “We’ve got to try to put a run on the board and give him a win that way.”

MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ only run off Alcantara in the sixth.

Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.

Starling Marte led off Miami’s ninth with an infield single but was thrown out trying to steal.

“He’s definitely got the green light there,” Mattingly said. “The math works, but it didn’t look like he had a great jump.”

Miami rookie Jesús Sánchez hit his second home run in the second inning.

Toronto outfielder George Springer went 0 for 4 in his return to the lineup. He was activated after missing 66 of the first 70 games because of a strained right quadriceps.

“Alcantara pitched his tail off, and our lineup didn’t show off like they usually do,” Stripling said. “But our lineup is special, and now we’re going to throw George Springer in it for the next 90-plus games. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see him in there.”

The Blue Jays scratched out a run in the sixth. Bo Bichette was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and came home on an opposite-field single by Guerrero.

Toronto improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami. The Marlins fell to 5-13 in one-run games, while Toronto is 6-9.

CRACKDOWN

Both starting pitchers passed inspections by the umpires between innings as part of MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances.

“They kept it lighthearted and quick and easy,” Stripling said. “We started to get a feel for what it looks like. I’ve made adjustments; it’s not a big change. I’m not worried about it moving forward.”

ON BEING REMOVED

Alcantara remained just 4-6 despite an ERA of 2.93. He declined to complain about being lifted after eight innings with the game tied.

“Every five days I try to throw nine innings,” the Dominican said in Spanish. “Things happen during the game which might not allow me to, and you have to respect that.”

SITTING OUT

Montoyo’s penalty came after MLB concluded Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah intentionally threw at the Orioles’ Maikel Franco last weekend.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Bichette was hit on the left elbow guard by a 97 mph fastball but stayed in the game. “I think he’ll be fine,” Schneider said. “His guard helped him out a little bit.”

Marlins: OF Corey Dickerson (bruised left foot) is expected to be in a boot for three weeks, manager Don Mattingly said. ... 1B-OF Garrett Cooper (lumbar strain) took batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week. ... RHP Jorge Guzman (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to start a game Thursday at extended spring training.

UP NEXT

The Marlins’ Trevor Rogers (7-3, 1.87), who leads all MLB rookies in wins, ERA and strikeouts, is scheduled to start in the series finale Wednesday against Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.50) in a matchup of left-handers.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Sandy León
Person
Starling Marte
Person
George Springer
Person
Yimi García
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Don Mattingly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins Miami#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Miami Marlins#The Blue Jays#Dominican#Orioles#Trainer S Room#Era#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching. Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays vs. Marlins Series Preview

Back at home, the Miami Marlins host the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Toronto is a homer-happy team that leads the American League with 107 home runs. The Marlins’ pitching staff, however, has allowed the fewest home runs in the game. This series...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays look to solve Trevor Rogers, beat Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays, who finally have outfielder George Springer back in the lineup, will go for their fourth straight win when they visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Springer went 0-for-4 on Tuesday in just his fifth game since signing with Toronto in January. "I feel great," said...
MLBdarnews.com

Guerrero hits 26th homer, Blue Jays beat Orioles 12-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday. Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. for the most homers this year. Guerrero homered...
MLBnumberfire.com

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left field for Blue Jays on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel Jr. will start in left field after Teoscar Hernandez shifted to left, Randal Grichuk was named Toronto's starting center fielder, and George Springer was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays acquire Corey Dickerson in trade with Marlins

In the first of what could be many trades over the next 30 days, the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins strike first. Outfielder Corey Dickerson was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays along with reliever Adam Cimber and cash. The Marlins will receive infielder Joe Panik and a prospect in Andrew McInvale. The Blue Jays made the news official Tuesday afternoon.
MLBdallassun.com

Rays top Blue Jays, snap 10-game road skid

Rookie Wander Franco hit a home run and a double, Austin Meadows had three doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Buffalo. The Rays ended a five-game losing streak as they avoided being swept in the three-game series....
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays should NOT trade Lourdes Gurriel Jr

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a position to make some big trades this summer, but they should NOT include Gurriel in any of them. The Blue Jays are in the hunt for a spot in the 2021 playoffs. Jays management has stated that they would make moves in season to improve the team.
MLBfishstripes.com

Marlins-Blue Jays trade details and reaction

Miami Marlins get: INF Joe Panik and RHP Andrew McInvale. Toronto Blue Jays get: RHP Adam Cimber, OF Corey Dickerson and cash considerations (approx. $2.65M) Panik and Dickerson will both be eligible for free agency after the 2021 season. Cimber still has three more years of arbitration eligibility—he’s controllable through 2024. McInvale has no MLB service time.
MLBFOX Sports

Blue Jays to face Orioles on the road

Toronto Blue Jays (43-39, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Tuesday. The Orioles are 12-26 on their home...
MLBwesb.com

Rays Top Blue Jays 5-1 In Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Rays topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 yesterday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for Toronto in the second to take a 1-0 lead, but it turned out to be the only run for the Blue Jays. Wander Franco tied it with a solo-shot in the 6th and Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles.
MLBMLB

Bichette to join 3 other Blue Jays at ASG

Bo Bichette is an All-Star, named Sunday as a reserve shortstop for the American League team after a strong start to the season in one of baseball’s best lineups. Bichette joins three of his teammates in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernández, all of whom were named starters on Thursday. That group of three gave the Blue Jays more starters than any other Major League club.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays acquire RHP Trevor Richards for Rowdy Tellez

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to get their trade deadline work done early this year. After adding Adam Cimber and Jacob Barnes to help shore up their bullpen woes, Toronto has reportedly struck another deal with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire Trevor Richards in exchange for Rowdy Tellez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays trade 1B Rowdy Tellez to Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays traded first baseman Rowdy Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for right-handers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. Tellez, 26, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on June 22 after batting .209 with four homers and just eight RBIs in 50 games with the Blue Jays this season.
MLBTimes and Democrat

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy