Take precautions to be safe while on the water

With summer here, it is critical people of all ages be aware of how to stay safe while out on the water, whether that is on the lake or in the pool. As of last week, nine people had already been victims of boating fatalities across the state, and a higher-than-average number of people have drowned at places like beaches and swimming pools, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. One of those included a 9-year-old boy who drowned at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility in North Mankato.