Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Furious third-quarter rally carries Sun over Wings

dallassun.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrionna Jones scored 26 points Tuesday night and DeWanna Bonner added 25 as the Connecticut Sun erased a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 80-70 in a WNBA game in Uncasville, Conn. Bonner added 13 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (9-5), which snapped a three-game losing streak....

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Satou Sabally
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Dewanna Bonner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Connecticut Sun#The Dallas Wings#Ogunbowale#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts After Bronny James Missed A Game-Winning Shot

LeBron James is surprisingly not making a run at the NBA Finals this year after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoff by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, he's focused on supporting and helping his kids get better on the court. A couple of days...
NBABleacher Report

Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin Injury

Iowa big man Luka Garza withdrew from Friday's scrimmages at the NBA draft combine because of a groin injury, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes during his senior year, which saw him earn many accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and a consensus First-Team All-America selection.
NBAPosted by
The Day

Sun rally to beat Wings, 80-70, snap losing streak

Mohegan — It wouldn’t have been time to freak out had a 14-point, third-quarter deficit led to a fourth straight loss for the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. The Sun sure needed a spark after an ugly first half, though, and DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones provided it and more.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
NBASantafe New Mexican.com

Clippers sail past Suns in dominant third quarter

LOS ANGELES — This time, Paul George didn’t flinch. Playoff P showed up and dragged the Los Angeles Clippers back from the brink. George scored 27 points and the Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Wings Rise Over Fever 89 – 64

Indianapolis, Indiana – The Dallas Wings (7-8) took flight over the Indiana Fever (1-15), 89 – 64, in Indianapolis Thursday night. This was Dallas’s largest margin of victory this season. The Wings were led by second-year forward Satou Sabally, who netted a team-high 15 points and grabbed a team-high nine...
NBAswishappeal.com

Recaps: Bonner shines, Sun go on big third-quarter run to defeat Wings

The Connecticut Sun (9-5) came back from being down 14 early in the third quarter to defeat the Dallas Wings (6-8) 80-70 and snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Likely All-Star DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds and six assists for the winners, while teammate Brionna Jones strengthened her All-Star case with a game- and career-high 26 points.
MLBPost-Bulletin

Twins’ furious rally can’t prevent another deflating loss

The Minnesota Twins, evidently, were quite happy to see Wade Miley’s day reach its conclusion. A day after a marathon game that lasted more than five hours against the Reds during which the Twins had ample opportunities to put the game out of reach all night long, Miley made sure the Twins had almost no opportunities for the first seven innings on Tuesday afternoon.
NBAswishappeal.com

Sylvia Fowles dominance, fourth quarter rally lead to Lynx victory

The Minnesota Lynx (6-7) needed a late comeback to hand the Atlanta Dream (5-8) their seventh loss in their last eight games, 87-85. Sylvia Fowles had a massive game: 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks. The Dream ended the first quarter on a 20-3 run for a 28-16 lead....
BaseballPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge rallies to get third consecutive win

MIDLAND, Texas – The Wind Surge used two four-run innings to mount a comeback and defeat the Midland RockHounds 8-4 in game three of the series Thursday. The Surge struggled early as they found themselves in a 4-0 hole after four innings completed. However, the Surge wiped away the deficit with four runs on five hits in the top of the fifth inning. Peter Mooney opened the scoring with a single up the middle that allowed Yeltsin Encarnacion to score from second for the first run of the night for Wichita. Aaron Whitefield grounded to the shortstop with the bases loaded but beat out a potential double-play at first to keep the inning alive and score David Bañuelos. Jermaine Palacios kept the line moving with another RBI single to right field for Wichita in the inning, scoring Mooney. In the next at-bat, BJ Boyd tied the game by hustling down the first base line to beat out a throw to first and drive in the fourth run of the inning.
NBAchatsports.com

Locked On Suns Thursday: The Phoenix Suns are headed to their third NBA Finals

This is a night Phoenix Suns fans will never forget. After a 130-103 win by the Suns over the Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals, they are headed back to the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history. They were led by Chris Paul, who mustered up a historic closeout performance with 41 points, eight assists and zero turnovers to make the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. This night is for you, for me, for everyone who waited for this day to come again.
Baseballmilb.com

Red Wings Take Third Game of Series, 13-5 Over WooSox

WORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (29-16) had an early lead, but the Rochester Red Wings (17-28) scored in every inning between the third and seventh on the way to a 13-5 win on Thursday night at Frontier Field. The WooSox jumped on top first, scoring in two of...
NBA247Sports

Aaron Wiggins receives NBA Draft Combine invitation

Maryland's Aaron Wiggins has been invited to attend the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago. Wiggins' invite comes after an impressive performance at the NBA's G-League Elite Combine, where he led his team with 15 points on Sunday and showed off his offensive versatility on Monday, finishing as one of the event's top performers.
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Good offense carries A's over Expos

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A's beat the Criss Consulting/Meron's Expos, 9-4, on Thursday night at South Acres. The winners scored in all but two innings, providing plenty of run support for 4th Ward starter Ryley O'Connell. O'Connell surrendered two earned runs in six innings of work and fanned five...
NBAESPN

Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener

PHOENIX -- — Chris Paul delivered an NBA Finals debut that was well worth his lengthy wait. A few more games like this one, and the Suns might finally bring the championship to Phoenix. Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Suns beat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy