My Point of View: U.S. must stop trying to enact socialist policies

Socialists always claim it for the People. If your mailbox is like mine no doubt it’s been flooded with political claims that HR-1/S.1 is for the people and will allow all people to vote. Who is pushing for HR-1/S1 to be approved? It is the Democratic Party that is looking to get this bill approved. The same Party that illegally changed the voting procedure in Pennsylvania and Georgia voting policy was not followed. The state of Georgia has recently updated its voting procedure to make sure that all voters must show ID in order to vote. This procedure would prevent illegal citizens from voting. This is the way it should be; unregistered voters and illegals should not be allowed to vote. What HR-1/S.1 attempt to do is override West Virginia voting procedures by placing election policy in the hands of Congress. This so-called “For the People Act” would put a choke hold on the election procedure so says the Family Research Council (FRC) a conservative think tank in Washington D.C... The “For the People Act” would strip control from the states and centralize the power at the Federal level and put a chock hold on the states. Ken Blackwell, a contributor writer for FRC, says that the Manchin -Murkowski bill is NO better. Manchin’s bill would allow the United States Attorney General to have “preclearance” power over “any changes to the election process and policies at the state level.”