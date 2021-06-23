Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert Lea, MN

My Point of View: U.S. must stop trying to enact socialist policies

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 14 days ago

All I wanted was simplistic, vanilla ice cream after a long day of work to make the 80-degree weather a little more bearable. I didn’t think that was too much to ask for. The next day, I wanted to get a haircut because my hair was getting the same puffy Tucker Carlson hair vibe it got back when all the haircut places were shut down. No such luck. Both of these places were closed early with signs on their doors or Facebook posts on their pages that said they were having issues getting enough people to show up to work. I won’t even tell you about my $50 trip to the gas station to fill up my tiny little Honda after I found out both these places were closed.

www.albertleatribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Socialist Party#Americans#Democrats#The New York Times#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Honda
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

What's keeping democracy experts up most at night? An overturned election

WASHINGTON — Congress is just beginning a new investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but the movement behind it remains as active as ever. Former President Donald Trump is frequently repeating false claims of victory, plotting revenge against politicians who opposed his efforts to overturn the election, attacking key Republicans who refuse to back him up now and hinting at a return to power, either through another presidential run or some other means.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: I’m opposed to recalls. But what choice do voters have when there’s one-party rule?

It’s on. California will vote on whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14. I am deeply conflicted on the question. I am opposed to recalls on principle. In 2003, I was one of the very few conservatives to oppose the recall of then-governor Gray Davis. My reasoning hinged on what you might call the Ed Koch rule. After the New York City mayor lost his bid for a third term, he was often asked if he’d ever run again. His standard response: “No! The people threw me out and now they must be punished.”
PoliticsJournal & Sunday Journal

Communists/Socialists/Marxists policies always look good on paper

Socialists always claim it for the People. If your mailbox is like mine no doubt it’s been flooded with political claims that HR-1/S.1 is for the people and will allow all people to vote. Who is pushing for HR-1/S1 to be approved? It is the Democratic Party that is looking to get this bill approved. The same Party that illegally changed the voting procedure in Pennsylvania and Georgia voting policy was not followed. The state of Georgia has recently updated its voting procedure to make sure that all voters must show ID in order to vote. This procedure would prevent illegal citizens from voting. This is the way it should be; unregistered voters and illegals should not be allowed to vote. What HR-1/S.1 attempt to do is override West Virginia voting procedures by placing election policy in the hands of Congress. This so-called “For the People Act” would put a choke hold on the election procedure so says the Family Research Council (FRC) a conservative think tank in Washington D.C... The “For the People Act” would strip control from the states and centralize the power at the Federal level and put a chock hold on the states. Ken Blackwell, a contributor writer for FRC, says that the Manchin -Murkowski bill is NO better. Manchin’s bill would allow the United States Attorney General to have “preclearance” power over “any changes to the election process and policies at the state level.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have 1 Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
WildlifePosted by
CNN

Methamphetamine in waterways may be turning trout into addicts

(CNN) — Brown trout can become addicted to the illegal drug methamphetamine when it accumulates in waterways, according to new research. Researchers led by Pavel Horky, a behavioral ecologist from the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague, set out to investigate whether illicit drugs alter fish behavior at levels found in bodies of water, according to the study published Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

This could be Democrats' kryptonite in 2022

(CNN) — Republicans plotting to retake the majority in the House and Senate next November may well have found the issue that could make that happen: Crime. "It's past time radical socialists look in the mirror, begin to understand the importance of law and order, respect their fellow man (including those serving in law enforcement), and realize that their calls to defund the police are dangerous and foolish," wrote Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an op-ed that ran in the Washington Examiner on Monday. "At a time of rising violent crime in cities across the country, we need more support for our front-line heroes, not less."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Jorge Ramos: The ‘Trump Phenomenon Is Worrying And Dangerous For U.S. Democracy’

It’s been almost six years since Univision anchor Jorge Ramos famously angered Donald Trump, then a Republican candidate for president. Displeased with Ramos’ questions, Trump had a bodyguard remove Ramos from the news conference. The two men hadn’t seen each other face-to-face since then—until last week, when Ramos caught up to the former president in Texas.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy