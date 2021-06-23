My Point of View: U.S. must stop trying to enact socialist policies
All I wanted was simplistic, vanilla ice cream after a long day of work to make the 80-degree weather a little more bearable. I didn’t think that was too much to ask for. The next day, I wanted to get a haircut because my hair was getting the same puffy Tucker Carlson hair vibe it got back when all the haircut places were shut down. No such luck. Both of these places were closed early with signs on their doors or Facebook posts on their pages that said they were having issues getting enough people to show up to work. I won’t even tell you about my $50 trip to the gas station to fill up my tiny little Honda after I found out both these places were closed.www.albertleatribune.com