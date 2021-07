Rooftop tents have revolutionised camping by transforming just about any vehicle into an RV. The drawback has been that the size limitations have kept occupancy low, and access has been limited to just one side of the vehicle. South Korea outdoor brand TEDS is changing all that with the TEDPop Pop-Up Dual Expandable Rooftop Tent. This new tent sleeps up to five people, making it a fit for many families, and it offers two entries, so you’re not crawling over people to get in and out.