Al Batt: A stampeding storm of Yosemite Sams in the obits

John Wayne is well known for his bravery and courage, both on and off the screen. But there was one “stunt” that he considers the most dangerous one he ever performed. Fans of classic television know that there was no one better suited than a good gunfight than John Wayne himself. In fact, The Duke performed several of his own stunts throughout his career. Some of the most exciting stunts came in scenes from Back to Bataan, Big Jake, Sons of Katie Elder, Lawless Frontier, Randy Rides Alone, and True Grit.