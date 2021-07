It might seem like a dream, but the Milwaukee Bucks are officially set to take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals starting this Tuesday. Both teams are coming off hard-fought six games series in the Conference Finals, with the Bucks overthrowing the Atlanta Hawks and the Suns defeating the LA Clippers. Just how healthy the players are heading into this matchup will ultimately be the focal point for this series, but this Finals matchup is shaping up to have some fireworks between the last two teams still standing.