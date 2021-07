Caught in an endless rut of blackened burgers, singed sausages, cremated kebabs? We hear you. When barbecue season comes around it’s easy to default to the same old (burnt) thing.But it’s time to take pride in your alfresco cooking. This summer, raise your grilling game – the best barbecue cookbooks will help you do it.“But I’ll just google recipes”, you say. Please, don’t. For starters, dedicated barbecue cookbooks deliver inspiration in a way that frantically searching “quick BBQ ideas” cannot. In them, pitmasters share their best-ever, failsafe spice rubs, marinades, glazing sauces – and even innovative cooking methods (did you...