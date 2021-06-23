Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Announcing the Upcoming Launch of VISYN, an App that Can Improve Sports Performance with Visual Repetition

dallassun.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISYN, Which Was Designed and Developed by Experts in Teaching Body Movement, Requires No Physical Movement. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The founders of VISYN are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their innovative sports performance app, which uses visual repetition instead of physical movement to improve training.

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Repetitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Soulmia Launches Their Inaugural Online Shopping App for an Improved Customer Shopping Experience

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Soulmia, the one-stop shop for budget-conscious fashionistas, was established in 2020 and has already amassed more than 400,000 subscribers and 5,000,000 monthly website visitors. Soulmia has become one of the fastest-growing online fashion brands and is committed to providing quality products based on latest trends at attractive, affordable prices.
Lifestyledallassun.com

Announcing the Upcoming Launch of the Water Immersion Massage Table

The New Table Will Allow Massage Therapists to Practice While the Client is Under Warm Water. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2021 / The inventor of the Water Immersion Massage Table is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the innovative and effective massage table. To learn...
Economygolfbusinessnews.com

Sports Publications announce the launch of marketing agency 18Players

Sports Publications – the company behind National Club Golfer and NCG Top 100s – have launched 18Players – a brand new, full-service marketing agency. Whilst the agency is proud of its roots as golf industry specialists, the company has worked to develop a wider offer in other sports and beyond.
SoftwareInfoworld

Accessibility improvements coming to Visual Studio

Citing the importance of “inclusive design,” Microsoft wants to improve the accessibility of its Visual Studio IDE, with capabilities such as more audio cues and a focus mode under consideration. While the company will seek feedback from users, a few ideas already have emerged as feature possibilities, Microsoft said on...
Cell PhonesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS Launches New App VYTHM JR, A Music Visualization And Audio Visualizer

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess has collaborated with Marvin Krüger on a new app, Vythm JR, a visualizer capable of an incredible variety of images. Available for iOS as well as Android, Vythm is a highly customizable music visualization app that allows you to create stunning visual art that synchronizes perfectly with whatever song you're playing. Employ any of six modes — Equalizer, Mandala, Shapes, Fluids, Psyhcedelic or Milkdrop — to choose the energy for your creation, and then apply screen effects using the performance bar to make the visualization totally yours. You can even use our sound visualizer to add visual effects to your files and sounds sources.
EconomyThe Drum

Upskill. Improve performance. Boost ROI.

For the UK data and marketing industry to continue to thrive, it’s vital that practitioners have the most up-to-date marketing competencies. Data, creative and digital marketing skills are vital to help you and you teams succeed in wake of the disruption wrought by Covid-19. But we know budgets are tight,...
SoftwareTimes Union

Raptor Maps Announces Madison Energy Investments as SaaS Launch Partner to Maximize Asset Performance

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 27, 2021. Raptor Maps, the leading software startup in C&I and utility-scale solar, announced Madison Energy Investments as its newest launch partner. The company’s latest software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering equips Madison Energy Investments with the digital tools needed to maximize the performance of its fast-growing Commercial and Industrial (C&I) portfolio.
ComputersSound on Sound

Digital Performer 11 announced

MOTU have just announced version 11 of their long-established DAW, Digital Performer. It's a major update, including native support for Apple's Silicon CPU architecture (no Rosetta 2 required) and Big Sur OS, plus full MPE compatibility, an overhauled sampler, GUI enhancements, and much more. MPE data (from compatible controllers such...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director Of Customer Success

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Jim Huegen as Director of Customer Success with responsibility for ensuring customers achieve their desired outcomes while using the Visual Edge IT's (VEIT) managed services. Customer Success is relationship-focused client management, responsible for customer success, retention and growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cornelis Networks Announces The Upcoming Release Of The Industry's Highest Performing HPC Interconnect: Omni-Path Express

WAYNE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC'21 -- Cornelis Networks , a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics for High Performance Computing (HPC), High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced the upcoming release of a new fabric solution, Cornelis ™ Omni-Path Express ™, with availability beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Spike Chunsoft Launch “Nine Eyes TV” Teaser and Puzzle Website for Upcoming Announcement

Spike Chunsoft have launched a teaser website dubbed “Nine Eyes TV,” featuring riddles for an upcoming game announcement. The website itself features nine floating eyes, each showing a riddle when clicked on. Solving each riddle in turn gives you part of the password. This takes you to a new webpage, showing a countdown in minutes and hours. Based on this, the countdown will end around June 30th 9 p.m. PT (July 1st, midnight ET) as of this time of writing.
Post-Bulletin

Dear Friend: Choosing not to improve can be a great improvement

Three-year-olds invite everything on the carpet — books, cookies, straws, toys, bowls, phones, cereal boxes, tablecloths, paper napkins — everything. Keeping up with her is enough to meet the American Heart Association’s daily recommendations for physical activity. It also tests our patience. One week, my 3-year-old became very sick —...
ScienceEurekAlert

2.5 grammes of pure cocoa found to improve visual acuity in daylight

Eating 2.5 grams of pure natural cocoa powder serves to improve visual acuity in healthy young adults and in daylight conditions, according to research by the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) and the ICTAN (Institute of Food and Nutrition Science and Technology) of the CSIC. The study, published in the...
Computerssingularityhub.com

How Virtual Reality Unveiled a Unique Brain Wave That Could Boost Learning

As the rats ran down a short balance beam, stopping occasionally to poke their noses at a water fountain, their brains knew something was off. Inside the hippocampus, a brain region that documents the stories of your life, neurons sparked a strange type of electrical wave that washed over the region, altering its normal rhythm.
Softwaresingularityhub.com

A Nanowire Network That Mimics the Brain Could Inspire New Designs in AI

The neural networks that power today’s leading AI systems can vastly outperform the human brain when it comes to picking out patterns in large tracts of static data. But when there’s little data to learn from or the data streams vary dynamically over time, they tend to struggle. This is...
Technologyfitnessgizmos.com

Tefeca Apple Watch Sports Armband

Here is a smartwatch armband that lets you workout more easily with your Apple Watch. The Tefeca Apple Watch Sports Armband fits arms up to 15 inches. It works with various Apple Watch models and comes with lugs on both ends for easy connection. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:. This Apple...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Polymorphic dynamic programming by algebraic shortcut fusion

Dynamic programming (DP) is a broadly applicable algorithmic design paradigm for the efficient, exact solution of otherwise intractable, combinatorial problems. However, the design of such algorithms is often presented informally in an ad-hoc manner, and as a result is often difficult to apply correctly. In this paper, we present a rigorous algebraic formalism for systematically deriving novel DP algorithms, either from existing DP algorithms or from simple functional recurrences. These derivations lead to algorithms which are provably correct and polymorphic over any semiring, which means that they can be applied to the full scope of combinatorial problems expressible in terms of semirings. This includes, for example: optimization, optimal probability and Viterbi decoding, probabilistic marginalization, logical inference, fuzzy sets, differentiable softmax, and relational and provenance queries. The approach, building on many ideas from the existing literature on constructive algorithmics, exploits generic properties of (semiring) polymorphic functions, tupling and formal sums (lifting), and algebraic simplifications arising from constraint algebras. We demonstrate the effectiveness of this formalism for some example applications arising in signal processing, bioinformatics and reliability engineering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy