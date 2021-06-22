Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: In 'F9,' finding a new gear for ridiculousness

Trumann Democrat
 15 days ago

In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family. With all due respect to Vin Diesel's Toretto clan, I must disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new nitro-injected realms of absurdity. If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid. More than family or cars, they're about the movies' whiz-bang capacity for ludicrous grandiosity — for stepping on the gas and leaving logic in the rearview.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridiculousness#Fast And Furious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Why The Rock Is Not in 'Fast and Furious 9' As Luke Hobbs

Fast & Furious 9 has a bigger cast than perhaps any other film from the franchise (spoilers ahead), with regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson joined by familiar faces from previous films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and some of the cast of Tokyo Drift. One fan...
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
CarsRoad & Track

The Fast & Furious Car Boss Explains Every Ridiculous Vehicle in F9

Dennis McCarthy's official credit on F9: The Fast Saga is "Picture Car Coordinator," but his job is way more than that. He's the car guy whose automotive tastes have powered the most dominant blockbuster car-movie franchise in history. McCarthy has been involved with the Fast franchise since Tokyo Drift, but his wide-ranging movie credits include everything from big-ticket Marvel projects to Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated musical La La Land. For F9, he again took up the responsibility of finding, casting, and preparing the vast majority of the hero cars seen in the film.
MoviesPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

‘F9’ review: Latest ‘Fast & Furious’ installment keeps absurdity and fun on track

At a certain point in this two-decade-old franchise, these films earned a hall pass. The filmmakers can do whatever they want — whether grounded in reality or not — and they make it work. Skydiving in cars? Hopping through buildings with cars? Taking on a fleet of zombie cars in cars? Catching people in freefall with cars? It’s truly bizarre! Yet, it never stops being fun. They can go to space or cross franchises with Jurassic World (a rumor going around on the Twittersphere) and I wouldn’t throw in my moviegoing pink slip.
John Cenashowbizjunkies.com

‘F9’ Review: Time to Stick a Fork in the Franchise

A plane uses a gigantic magnet to snatch a car midair and a Pontiac Fiero orbits Earth in search of a satellite. The only action scene missing from F9 is the “family” literally jumping sharks at some point during the ridiculously lengthy and unnecessary 145-minute running time. The wacky plot...
MoviesNew York Post

‘F9’ review: This stupid movie series should drive off a cliff

Running time: 145 minutes. Rated PG-13 (sequences of violence and action, and language.) In theaters. “We’re all stuck driving in the same s–tty circle,” says Michelle Rodriguez’s character Letty in “F9: The Fast Saga.” “And we’re never getting out.”. Besides expressing Letty’s vague existential crisis, Rodriguez is also speaking for...
MoviesNBC News

'F9,' the new 'Fast & Furious' movie, stays on brand by reveling in its ridiculousness

After “The Fate of the Furious” — the eighth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise — roared through its climactic finale on a Russian ice plain, a friend of mine joked, “Where are they going to go next? The moon?” Flash-forward four years: “F9,” out Friday, has no moon sequence, but a couple of the guys do go into space. Many people at my advance screening laughed at how ludicrous it was. (And in it, Ludacris was.)
MoviesPosted by
ABCNY

Movie review: 'F9' speeds into theaters

After losses totaling billions of dollars due to the pandemic, the movie business is looking to the latest "Fast & Furious" title to put them on the road to recovery. "F9" has grossed almost $300 million around the world.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: F9 is More Furious than Fast, an Overstuffed Entry in an Overlong Franchise

Is it my imagination, or do most of the Fast & Furious movies spend about a third of their running times explaining or rewriting the events of previous installments? I haven’t even started reviewing the latest chapter, F9, and I’m already digressing. Kind of like the mafia, once you’re in a F&F film, you’re in the franchise for life. By this many films into it, that leads to some exceedingly crowded casts and a screenplay that had to find ways to justify all of the cameos, new characters, and a small army of returning characters. This time around, the series that has built its reputation of its makeshift “family” of thieves, spy and drivers has an actual family member as its core villain, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), estranged brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic, who is hellbent on stealing technology that can…do something bad and make it possible to destroy the world, or something like that.
MoviesRichmond.com

Movie review: 'Fast' franchise soars to new heights in 'F9' while also looking to past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘F9’ is the best ‘Fast & Furious’ of them all

I hadn’t seen a single Fast & Furious movie before I had the opportunity to see F9, so in the 72 hours before I saw the new one, I binge-watched all nine preceding movies in the franchise. Cars, family, and a growing disrespect for the laws of physics are all I know now. As the leading expert on the Fast & Furious franchise, allow me to unearth the lede: F9 is the best of them all.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘F9’ Review: ‘Fast and Furious’ goes full-on Roger Moore

In terms of internal tonal and thematic consistency, there’s only one major franchise that can really be compared to the bizarre — and ludicrously entertaining — Fast and Furious series, which has now spawned nine main-line movies, a poorly received spin-off, an animated kids’ cartoon, and any number of goofy-ass tie-in products. That, of course, is James Bond, which has survived the transition from seriousness to camp to gritty seriousness to ludicrous camp and back to po-faced dramatics (with knowing winks at how unserious it all is) over the 50-something years it has been a mainstay of the modern blockbuster film scene. There’s a weird sort of symmetry to the rise of both franchises in the current era: as Bond shifted back into the gritty Daniel Craig era with Casino Royale in 2006, Fast and Furious began its liberation from the semi-realistic trappings of early-aughts action-thrillers with Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, a stylized and openly goofy entry that was initially viewed as dumb bullshit made for dumb people before the critical establishment pulled its head out of its ass in 2011 and realized that these movies were perfectly fun entertainments in their own right. It makes a certain kind of sense that Lin would return for F9, the best entry since Fast Five in the franchise’s modern form, which I’ve come to call the “Roger Moore era” of the Fast and Furious series, as it retains and reminds what, specifically, he brings to the franchise, and how much the endeavor suffers without him.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Movie Review: F9 The Fast Saga (No Spoilers)

I just had a wonderful afternoon checking out a pre-screening of the upcoming film F9 The Fast Saga at Regal Atlantic Station! When I tell yah this movie is the bomb, wow that’s an understatement! I will not give away too much from the film but check out my thoughts inside…
MoviesThrillist

'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.
Moviesflickdirect.com

F9 Theatrical Review

On June 22, 2001, The Fast and the Furious premiered in theaters around the country introducing audiences to Dominic "Dom" Torreto (Vin Diesel; Pitch Black) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker; Running Scared). The movie about fast cars, truck heists, and family became a blockbuster worldwide, grossing over $200 million dollars on a $38 million dollar budget. With numbers like those, of course, it earned a sequel. Now twenty years and eight movies plus a spinoff later, F9: The Fast Saga, fittingly heads to theaters this week. With returning characters, and a new biotech weapon, the team takes on their most dangerous threat yet…Dom's young brother Jakob (John Cena; Bumble Bee).

Comments / 0

Community Policy