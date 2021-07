Here we go again! Back to Italy. This time to a couple of regions I have not had the pleasure of visiting … yet. Soave Classico is in northeast Italy in the hills above the town of Verona. Soave produces only white wines mostly from the Garganega grape with small amounts of Chardonnay and Trebbiano Di Soave mixed in. About as far away as you can get in Italy is the Mount Etna region in Sicily. The vineyards here are on the side of an active volcano which provides excellent soil for growing grapes and the possibility of losing everything to the volcano. That being said, most of the vines are around 100 years old and look like gnarled little trees. The main grape varietal is Nerello Mascalese, which produces a slightly tannic light bodied wine and Nerello Cappuccio being used as a blending grape to soften the wines. The resulting wines are bright, elegant and delicious.