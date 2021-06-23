Cancel
Mum of messy toddler reveals which products actually work on tough stains - and says the best one costs just $4

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A mum has revealed which stain remover works best after putting the top selling brands to the test.

The mum, who has a toddler and is always trying to remove stains from clothes, put Sard 'Wonder' and Preen 'Vanish' to the test.

First she took two light-coloured onesies and smothered them in pizza sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un8OC_0acYolie00
A mum has revealed which stain remover works best after putting the top selling brands to the test

Then she sprayed the stain remover over the top before adding stain-removing powder and working the products in.

She then washed the clothes separately and appeared shocked by the results.

Both of the products removed most of the sauce from the clothes, but Sard, which costs just $4 at most Australian supermarkets, was the ultimate winner.

The onesie was completely sauce free whereas the one cleaned by vanish had a faint shadow where the sauce had been rubbed in.

The video, which was posted on TikTok on Monday quickly went viral and has been seen more than 218k times.

And her followers were impressed.

'So weird, I have recently noticed Vanish doesn't always make it vanish, so I will try this one next,' one of them said.

'Wow, thankyou, I have a toddler and the amount of clothes I either toss or cover is ridiculous,' another mum said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfpEG_0acYolie00
The mum, who has a toddler and is always trying to remove stains from tiny clothes, put Sard 'Wonder' and Preen 'Vanish' to the test, with Sard coming out on top

'I don't think I have ever removed a stain, I just changed stained clothes to play clothes,' admitted another.

But some said they believe the Aldi brand is even better than Sard and asked the mum to compare them on 'the same type of shirt.

'A lot of people are mentioning the Aldi brand, is it good?' the mum asked.

'Yes, but you have to use the purple one,' one mum replied.

#Stains#Supermarkets#Toddler#Australian#Tiktok#Aldi
