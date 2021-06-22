Cancel
Accidents

Plane crashes at a Melbourne golf course as the pilot is taken to hospital with serious injuries

By Australian Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A pilot is seriously injured after his light plane crashed at a Melbourne golf course.

The plane crashed at Capital Golf Course in Heatherton, to the city's southeast, on Tuesday.

Victoria Police said the plane crashed into trees shortly after take-off from Moorabbin airport just after midday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JphRW_0acYokpv00
A pilot is seriously injured after his light plane crashed at a Melbourne golf course
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egMDI_0acYokpv00
The plane crashed at Capital Golf Course in Heatherton, to the city's southeast, on Tuesday

The golf course is directly adjacent to the suburban airport.

The pilot, a man who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, has been taken to the Alfred Hospital with serious injuries.

Aerial footage of the scene shows the aircraft upside-down and missing one of its wings.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined, with police and emergency services remaining on site.

