It seems like all of the focus that went to the Chicago Bulls legendary dynasty teams of the 1990s went to the likes of all-time great shooting guard Michael Jordan, Hall-of-Fame forward Scottie Pippen, fellow Hall-of-Famer and big man Dennis Rodman, and head coach Phil Jackson, among a few others. But the other players behind the scenes often do not get enough credit for what they did during the regular season and playoffs to help Jordan accomplish all that he did during his legendary NBA career.