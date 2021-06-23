The Detroit Pistons picked the right NBA draft lottery to win
The Detroit Pistons have been historically unfortunate in the NBA draft lottery, going back decades. They haven’t had the first pick in an NBA draft since 1970 when they selected Bob Lanier, and they haven’t moved up in the draft since 2003 when they drafted Darko Milicic second overall. And entering Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery, the Pistons had never moved up with their own pick (they moved up with the Memphis Grizzlies’ pick in 2003).hoopshabit.com