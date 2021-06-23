School board awards $3.2 million bid for kitchens at new high schools, eyes last practice field turf project
An Omaha food service supply company will outfit Lincoln's two new high schools with kitchen equipment after securing a $3.2 million bid Tuesday. The Lincoln Board of Education approved the bid for TriMark Hockenbergs to equip kitchens at Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear High at a price tag of about $1.6 million for each school. Board members opted to bypass a second reading on the measure next month.journalstar.com