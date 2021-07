The Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics will wrap up their three-game series on the Fourth of July. Both squads have already provided plenty of fireworks throughout the first two games of the series, and the finale will surely feature more. The teams have split the first two matchups, both of them being hotly contested games that were eventually decided by one run each. Expect the trend of close games to continue on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Red Sox-Athletics prediction and pick.