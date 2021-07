Remsen St. Mary’s picked up a shutout win last night over Gehlen Catholic by a final of 5-0. The Hawks picked things up in the bottom of the second with a four-run inning with eight hitters coming to the plate. The Hawks got an RBI from Tori Galles and Mya Bunkers and two RBIs from Carly Ortmann in the second to go in front 4-0. The inning was a result of the adjustment Head Coach Monte Harpenau has been trying to make with his team.