EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Korean won leads losses

June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.820 110.64 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3448 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.005 27.962 -0.15 Korean won 1136.800 1131.9 -0.43 Baht 31.760 31.74 -0.06 Peso 48.795 48.7 -0.19 Rupiah 14400.000 14400 +0.00 Rupee 74.365 74.365 +0.00 Ringgit 4.164 4.1595 -0.11 Yuan 6.481 6.481 -0.00 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.820 103.24 -6.84 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.85 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71 Korean won 1136.800 1086.20 -4.45 Baht 31.760 29.96 -5.67 Peso 48.795 48.01 -1.61 Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50 Rupee 74.365 73.07 -1.75 Ringgit 4.164 4.0200 -3.46 Yuan 6.481 6.5283 +0.73 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)

