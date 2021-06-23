Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Residential electricity consumption up 27% during pandemic for NWE customers

By TOM LUTEY
ravallirepublic.com
 14 days ago

Add $9 million worth of electricity-related costs to that long list of home items Montanans spent more on during year one of the COVID-19 pandemic. And — had things been a little different — many consumers would have received a refund for some of that cost. That extra power consumption...

ravallirepublic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwe#Northwestern Energy#Electricity Consumption#Nwe#Montanans#Northwestern Energy#Covid#Utilities#Psc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Lack of Consumer Awareness Must be Addressed in Emerging Technologies in Solar Power Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Falling prices of renewable energy coupled with consumer preferences for cleaner sources and government mandates have allowed the solar power market to shine. In 2019, the cumulative installed capacity of solar power was more than 600 gigawatts (GW) with 20% additional capacity planned during the forecast period. The emergence of newer technology that can reliably generate solar energy should boost the demand for photovoltaic solar power cells. Solar power generation consists of the entire process from component manufacturing to the installation, operation, and maintenance of the unit. Solar power generation necessitates expert consulting to effectively harness solar energy in addition to sizeable financing – a prerequisite in the solar power market.
Energy Industryaithority.com

Energy Transitions Commission Warns Demand For Biomass Likely To Exceed Sustainable Supply

New Report From Global Private-sector Coalition Urges Industry And Policy Makers To Prioritise Bioresources For Materials, Aviation And Niche Energy Applications. The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC)’s latest report sets out how rapidly increasing demand for bioresources could outstrip sustainable supply, undermining climate mitigation efforts and harming biodiversity, unless alternative zero-carbon options are rapidly scaled-up and use of bioresources carefully prioritised.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Set target date for gas boiler phase-out, industry urges

Industry experts are calling on the government to implement similar measures to those being used to accelerate the take-up of electric vehicles to facilitate the switch from carbon-intensive home heating to alternatives such as heat pumps. A range of industry experts involved in the transition to clean, reliable and efficient...
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

Local KU customers will see increase on electric bill

Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric customers will be paying more for electric and gas starting next month. The Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies, announced Wednesday the average KU customer will see a $7.92 monthly increase in their bill or about a 6.7 percent jump from the current rate.
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

Avista asks customers to conserve electricity during extreme heat

Due to the extreme heat and significant increase in electric usage, some Avista customers are experiencing temporary unplanned power outages due to heat overload, straining the electric system. According to the Avista Outage webpage, approximately 355 Avista customers in the Lewiston orchards are currently without power. The reason for the...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction During Pandemic

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco (609) 561-9000 ext. 4262. Investor Contact: Dan Fidell(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027dfidell@sjindustries.com. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas consumption up 17% in Jan-May

Chinese gas usage has spiked in recent months as a result of a rise in economic activity. China’s gas consumption during the first five months of the year was 153.3bn m3, up 17.1% year/year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on June 30. The consumption in May was 31.2bn...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Weather-based forecasting of energy generation, consumption and price for electrical microgrids management

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change proposes different mitigation strategies to achieve the net emissions reductions that would be required to follow a pathway that limits global warming to 1.5°C with no or limited overshoot. The transition towards a carbon-free society goes through an inevitable increase of the share of renewable generation in the energy mix and a drastic decrease in terms of the total consumption of fossil fuels. Therefore, this thesis studies the integration of renewables in power systems by investigating forecasting and decision-making tools. Indeed, in contrast to conventional power plants, renewable energy is subject to uncertainty. Most of the generation technologies based on renewable sources are non-dispatchable, and their production is stochastic and hard to predict in advance. A high share of renewables is a great challenge for power systems that have been designed and sized for dispatchable units. In this context, probabilistic forecasts, which aim at modeling the distribution of all possible future realizations, have become an important tool to equip decision-makers, hopefully leading to better decisions in energy applications. This thesis focus on two main research questions: (1) How to produce reliable probabilistic forecasts of renewable generation, consumption, and electricity prices? (2) How to make decisions with uncertainty using probabilistic forecasts? The thesis perimeter is the energy management of "small" systems such as microgrids at a residential scale on a day-ahead basis. It is divided into two main parts to propose directions to address both research questions (1) a forecasting part; (2) a planning and control part.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energy Resources secures rig for Lockyer Deep-1

All long lead items are in place and site works at the Lockyer Deep-1 well, located in West Australia's Perth basin, are nearing completion. Australian explorer Energy Resources (ERL) has executed a rig sharing agreement with Strike Energy and a drilling contract with Ensign to drill Perth basin Lockyer Deep-1 gas exploration well, its joint venture partner Norwest Energy said on July 6.
Carsdallassun.com

Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from British Columbia Government

$40,000 to $100,000 Rebates Offered to Customers through the CleanBC Go Electric Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive Program; Intended to Spur Adoption of EVs in British Columbia, Canada. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor' or the 'Company') (formerly Grande West Transportation Group...
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Businesses that closed or scaled back in the pandemic still faced high electricity bills. Regulators order Eversource to come up with a new rate.

Connecticut regulators on Wednesday directed Eversource Energy to develop a rate for small businesses that faced high electricity bills during the pandemic even as they were closed or operated on reduced hours. The unanimous vote by the three commissioners of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority directs the utility to come up with an optional rate that gauges the volume of kilowatt hours ...
Trafficthefreepress.ca

B.C. targets heavy trucking for next hydrogen fuel development

Having joined the international push to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the B.C. government is banking on hydrogen production for fuel to replace gasoline, diesel and natural gas. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston released B.C.’s hydrogen strategy in Vancouver Tuesday, calling it the first one in Canada. Flanked...
Congress & CourtsDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Support Energy Innovation Act

Rep. Annie Kuster is one of 75 co-sponsors on an important climate bill to put the U.S. on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, create affordable clean energy, put money in people's pockets and save lives. This bill, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, uses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy