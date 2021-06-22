Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

A Decade of Type 1 Diabetes ‘Questions of the Day’: What Have We Learned?

By Moira McCarthy
Healthline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston-based nonprofit T1D Exchange has been posing a “Question of the Day” to thousands of people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for nearly 10 years now. Questions run the gamut from “How do you [dose insulin] for pizza?” to “Do you own a breath keytone meter?” to “Do you expect to take a ‘device vacation’ for at least a few days this summer?”

www.healthline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 1 Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#The T1d Exchange#The Leona M#The Iacocca Foundation#Diabetesmine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Diabetes control worsened over the past decade

A study found that control over blood sugar and blood pressure has declined among people with diabetes after years of progress. Uncontrolled diabetes increases the risk for serious health issues and could foreshadow growing complications among people with the disease. More than 34 million adults in the U.S. have diabetes....
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

A Promising New Pathway to Treating Type 2 Diabetes

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, a scientific breakthrough that transformed Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, from a terminal disease into a manageable condition. Today, Type 2 diabetes is 24 times more prevalent than Type 1. The rise in...
Healthbiospace.com

FDA Says 'Not So Fast' to Drug for Delaying Type 1 Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Provention Bio a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab. The drug is being developed to delay clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in people at risk for the disease. The CRL, which the company received on July...
HealthMedscape News

FDA Rejects Teplizumab for Type 1 Diabetes Delay

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve the anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody teplizumab (Tzield, Provention Bio) for the delay of type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals, despite narrow endorsement in a 10-7 vote in favor of approval by one of its advisory panels in May. According to...
Diseases & TreatmentsKTBS

Diabetic retinopathy can happen to patients will all diabetes types

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. “Diabetes mainly affects the retina by causing poor blood flow and damage to the tiny, tiny blood vessels that supply the retina, that inner lining of the eye to that allows us to see,” said Dr. Ashley Sipes, an ophthalmologist with Willis Knighton Health System.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Health Focus: Preventing or Alleviating Type 2 Diabetes

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Diabetes mellitus 2, also known as type 2 Diabetes, is an impairment of the way the body regulates and uses sugar, or glucose as fuel. Sanford Health Dr. Tommy Erickson says there’s a common misconception that type 2 Diabetes is caused by high-blood sugar. But that’s just a side effect of the condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

New Guidelines for Type 1 Diabetes in Adults: An Overview

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Today we presented the draft guidelines for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions. They were just draft guidelines, so it's not gospel, and the actual final guidelines are going to be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting this fall. It's important to note that you have 10 days in which to give us your comments.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: Liraglutide, Insulin More Effective Than Other Drugs in Maintaining Average Blood Glucose Levels

Patients with diabetes treated with liraglutide also saw more weight loss compared with patients in the other arms of the study. New research from the GRADE study of adults with type 2 diabetes suggests that the use of liraglutide and insulin is more effective than other common diabetes drugs in maintaining average blood glucose levels, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Impact of Investigational Dose of Semaglutide Injection on Treatment Options for Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Michael Radin, MD, executive director, Diabetes Cardio Renal Medical Director Team, Medical Affairs, Novo Nordisk, discusses how the results from the phase 3 trial evaluating an investigational 2 mg dose of semaglutide could change treatment options for patients with type 2 diabetes. Pharmacy Times interviewed Michael Radin, MD, executive director,...
Orlando, FLkoamnewsnow.com

Possible connection between Type-2 Diabetes and Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Thirty-four million American adults have type 2 diabetes. Now, researchers are linking the development of type 2 diabetes to a higher risk of dementia … for which there is no cure, no therapy, and very few pathways for prevention. Ivanhoe has the details. Type 2...
IndustryNature.com

The Tuberculosis Drug Accelerator at year 10: what have we learned?

The Tuberculosis Drug Accelerator, an experiment designed to facilitate collaboration in tuberculosis drug discovery by breaking down barriers among competing labs and institutions, has reached a 10-year landmark. We review the consortium’s achievements, advantages and limitations and advocate for the application of similar models to other diseases. You have full...
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Post

Parkinson’s strikes more men than women. Researchers have worked for decades to learn why.

J. William Langston, who has been studying and treating Parkinson’s disease for nearly 40 years, always has found it striking that so many more men than women show up in his clinic. His observation is not anecdotal. It is grounded in science and shared by many physicians: Men are roughly 1.5 times more likely than women to develop Parkinson’s, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that impairs movement and can erode mental acuity.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Dietsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

What is the Best Diet for Diabetes?

Living with and managing diabetes is challenging for most people who have this condition. Figuring out what, when and how much to eat adds another layer of complexity, too. That’s because your food choices have a direct impact on your blood glucose levels. And the reality is, you have to eat. Which means that you need to figure out a game plan that works for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy