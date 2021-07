This is where you can watch the Suns game tonight as Phoenix looks to take a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. After the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers delivered us with one of the best games of the postseason on Tuesday night, how will the two teams follow things up? Indeed, Phoenix recorded a heart-stopping 104-103 win in Game 2 thanks to Deandre Ayton’s game-winning heroics.