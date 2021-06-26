Summer Vacation Ideas in New Orleans

Aranxa Esteve/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — There are many reasons to travel to New Orleans in the summer, from the festival, the delicious food, the discounts and many more exciting things to do.

Here is the handy travel guide to make the most of your summer months in an extravagant yet affordable way.

1. Eat like a noble for a bargain

Summer is the prime time to try out some of NOLA's most fabulous restaurants. Start the summer with Restaurant Week New Orleans, from June 21 to 27, where diners can enjoy a two-course lunch only for $25 or less and a three-course brunch or dinner for only $45 or less.

The participating restaurants here range from neighborhood bistros to the historic and elegant French Quarter establishments, allowing the diners to eat their way around through the city without breaking the bank.

2. Attend summer festival

Hogs for the Cause brings together some of New Orleans' top musicians, chefs, and nearly 100 barbecue teams from around the country. Attendance is limited, and other safety precautions are applied. Enjoy the best barbecue while raising funds for the families of children with pediatric brain cancer on June 4 to 5.

From June 8 to 13, participants are welcome to indulge in NOWFE, the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience. Participate in wine dinners, labs, tastings, and other unique experiences. Participants are allowed to sampling the sweet, indulgent dessert wines, participating in the oyster workshop, or checking out the French Quarter's most impressive wine cellars.

Later on July 30 to August 1, enjoy the Satchmo Summer-Fest, dedicated to music legend Louis Armstrong, in the French Quarter.

3. Explore NOLA's great indoors

Beat the heat in some of the city's most wonderful great indoors. Start from National WWII Museum, Rank 2 of Museum on the World based on TripAdvisor. Art lovers also gave plenty of ground to cover, from the New Orleans Museum of Arts to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and galleries along Julia Street.

There is also Mardi Gras World, where participants could take a glimpse of Mardi Gras making. Last but not least, enjoy JAMNOLA, one of New Orleans' newest attractions that offer a look at the music, art and culture of New Orleans through interactive exhibits.

4. Family Fun

New Orleans also has facilities for families with kids, such as Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium, the Louisiana Children's Museum, and many more family attractions.

5. Deals and Discounts

New Orleans summers provide tons of opportunities to get great deals and discounts. There are many available free things to do this summer in New Orleans.

Additionally, be on the lookout for the temperature drinks, where the temperature spikes past a certain point, ice-cold cocktails dip in price.

