Brazil medical firm Fleury hit by cyberattack

By Reuters
 14 days ago

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical lab company Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA) said in a securities filing that a cyberattack had resulted in a partial outage of its information technology systems on Tuesday.

Fleury said it was evaluating the impact of the cyberattack and taking actions to minimize its effects. The company said it would inform the market in a timely manner regarding any relevant updates on the situation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Cyberattack#Thomson Reuters#Fleury Sa
