Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Michael Gove says there will be no new Scottish independence referendum until 2024

By Dan Bloom, William Walker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3dtg_0acYmvEG00
The first independence vote lost in a 55-45 split (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Scots will not be given a new independence referendum before the 2024 General Election, Michael Gove has said.

In an interview the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said that the Prime Minister’s focus was instead on recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority in the recent Scottish parliament elections, securing 64 seats, but the final result still left Holyrood with a pro-independence majority.

In her victory speech, Nicola Sturgeon told supporters the result proved a second independence vote was the "will of the country" and said any Westminster politician who stood in the way was "picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people".

But Boris Johnson, in a letter to Ms Sturgeon, argued the UK was "best served when we work together" and called for a conversation about "our shared challenges" in recovering from the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQrRh_0acYmvEG00
Nicola Sturgeon wants a second independence vote (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Now senior government figure Mr Gove said 'I don't think so' when asked in an interview with the Daily Telegraph if there was any circumstance in which Mr Johnson would approve another independence referendum before the next general election, currently expected to be in May 2024.

Asked if his position was that “there will be no referendum before the 2024 election”, he responded: “I can’t see it.”

Mr Gove said it would be “at best reckless, at worst folly” to hold a vote while rebuilding the UK after the damage of coronavirus.

He added: “The Prime Minister is completely focused on making sure that for the lifetime of this parliament we increase economic opportunity, we provide people with the chance to make more of their lives, take control of their futures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkbO1_0acYmvEG00
Michael Gove said it wasn't happening anytime soon (Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"And that’s quite rightly what the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom’s focus should be.”

At another point in the interview he said: “I think it’s foolish to talk about a referendum now – we’re recovering from Covid”, adding: “It seems to me to be at best reckless, at worst folly to try to move the conversation on to constitutional division when people expect us to be working together in order to deal with these challenges.”

On September 18, 2014, people in Scotland voted in a referendum to remain in the United Kingdom by a 55-45 margin.

But since that defeat, the independence movement has grown with the SNP dominating both Westminster and Holyrood elections.

The UK government said it 'believes that Scotland is better off in the UK and the UK is better off with Scotland in it.'

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

364K+
Followers
73K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scots#Snp#Westminster#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
U.K.BBC

PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

Universal Credit top up to be phased out in the autumn. Plans to phase out the £20-a-week increase to universal credit have been announced. Labour has been calling for the boost to continue and six former work and pensions secretaries urged ministers not to end the uplift. Universal credit is...
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge proposal being reviewed by government

LONDON, England: Britain is considering connecting Northern Ireland to the UK by bridge or tunnel. At its narrowest, the two islands are only 12 miles apart across the Irish Sea. The initial evaluation for such a link is expected to be released this summer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson would like to reverse devolution, claims Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson is an "unthinking unionist" who would like to reverse devolution, Dominic Cummings has claimed. The Prime Minister's former chief adviser said the Prime Minister sees devolution and the Scottish Parliament as a “disaster” he would like to roll back but that he “won’t dare try”. Mr Cummings, who...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson 'to deny Tory rebels vote on foreign aid cuts'

Boris Johnson will hold firm against a band of Tory rebels and deny them a vote on cuts to the UK’s aid budget, The Telegraph understands. Whitehall sources said the Prime Minister was unlikely to give the 50 rebels a chance to reverse a £4 billion cut to the budget, despite reports that a vote could come before the summer recess of Parliament on July 22.
EconomyTelegraph

The shipyard row that could sink the SNP government

An independent public inquiry into how Nicola Sturgeon “confiscated” a Port Glasgow shipyard could bring down the SNP administration, according to one of Scotland’s richest businessmen. Billionaire engineering tycoon Jim McColl has accused Scottish ministers of “a concerted effort to cover up” how the 118-year-old Ferguson Marine shipyard was nationalised...
RelationshipsBBC

Michael Gove and Sarah Vine separating and 'finalising divorce'

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and his journalist wife Sarah Vine have "agreed to separate", a joint spokesman for the couple has said. The pair are "in the process of finalising their divorce", the spokesman added. Mr Gove and Ms Vine, a columnist for the Daily Mail, have been married...
POTUSThe Guardian

‘Brexit changed everything’: revisiting the case for Scottish independence

Some time before Donald Trump lied his way into the White House, the Scottish people were the victims of their own Big Lie. Ahead of the 2014 independence referendum, the Unionist campaigners told us time and time again that the only way we could continue to be part of the European Union was to remain within the United Kingdom.
ElectionsPosted by
newschain

Gove: Coronavirus contract money was not used for polling on independence

Michael Gove has denied allegations of a misuse of public funds from a coronavirus contract used to carry out opinion polling on Scottish independence. An unlawfully awarded £560,000 contract was given to the firm Public First to gauge people’s opinions on Brexit issues, rebuilding the economy following the pandemic and attitudes towards the union.
PoliticsTelegraph

Support for Scottish independence at lowest in two years

Support for Scottish independence has dropped in recent months and stands at its lowest level for two years, according to a poll. The Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times found 48 per cent support for separation and 52 per cent backing for the Union when undecided voters were excluded. This...
PoliticsTelegraph

Scottish independence: The Union has never been in a more perilous state

Despite voting decisively to stay in the UK just seven years ago, momentum for a second Scottish independence referendum is growing. Nicola Sturgeon argues the SNP has a clear mandate after winning 64 seats at the May election (notably one seat short of a majority but one more than the party won in 2016) and has urged Holyrood's opposition parties to unite behind her in calls for a second vote, as soon as the immediate Covid health crisis has passed.
ElectionsPosted by
newschain

Gove says PM will not grant Scotland referendum before general election

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he “can’t see” Boris Johnson granting a new referendum on Scottish independence before the next general election. Mr Gove – who is responsible for countering the push for independence – said the Prime Minister’s focus was completely focused on recovery from the pandemic “for the lifetime of this parliament”.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s ‘leadership’ won by-election in Batley and Spen, insists Labour ally

Keir Starmer deserves the credit for Labour’s by-election win in Batley and Spen, a shadow cabinet ally says – dismissing suggestions that a strong local candidate secured the win.The popularity of Kim Leadbeater – the sister of the seat’s former murdered MP Jo Cox – has been seen as the crucial factor in fighting off the Tory challenge.But Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, while heaping praise on Ms Leadbeater’s “inspiration”, added: “Under Keir’s leadership, we won in Batley and Spen.”Amid the admiration for Ms Leadbeater’s determination and bravery – in a by-election stoked by “division and hatred” Ms Reeves...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

When is ‘freedom day’ for Scotland, Wales and NI?

Boris Johnson has set out a plan to end legal restrictions in England on 19 July, but a date has not yet been confirmed as to when lockdown measures will be lifted in Wales. Health Minister Eluned Morgan has said residents in Wales will have to wait until Wednesday to hear the Welsh government’s plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy