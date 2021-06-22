Cancel
'Wrong place, wrong time': Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is among several victims in a Washington DC shooting - but he was an 'innocent bystander' and is expected to recover

By Reuters
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington DC, but the team and his agent both say he is expected to make a full recovery.

The team announced the news in a statement and said Twyman, who turns 22 next month, was among several victims in the incident.

'We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family and we are extremely thankful that Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery,' said the team. 'At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities.'

Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (right) was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington, but the team and his agent both say he is expected to make a full recovery
The team announced the news in a statement and said Twyman, who turns 22 next month, was among several victims in the incident

Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL.com that Twyman, the team's sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the NFL draft two months ago, was shot four times.

'They are all flesh wounds, superficial wounds,' Rosenhaus said. 'I spoke to him, I spoke to his family they're all at the hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery. He walked himself into the hospital. He was an innocent bystander in a car -- wrong place, wrong time.

'They did X-rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK. And I informed the Vikings of everything that is going on and how he is.'

Teammate Patrick Jones II, who also played with Twyman at Pittsburgh, reacted to the news on Twitter: 'Praying for you my dawg.'

Twyman posted 57 tackles and 11 sacks in two seasons at Pitt, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2019. The D.C. native topped the Panthers with 10.5 sacks in 2019 after redshirting during his freshman season in 2017.

He opted to sit out of the 2020 campaign because of COVID-19 concerns.

Twyman posted 57 tackles and 11 sacks in two seasons at Pitt, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2019. The D.C. native topped the Panthers with 10.5 sacks in 2019 after redshirting during his freshman season in 2017. He opted to sit out of the 2020 campaign because of COVID-19 concerns
