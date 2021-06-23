Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch hospitalized with serious health condition

Texas EquuSearch announced it's founder and director, Tim Miller, was hospitalized Saturday, June 19, with a serious health condition.

The post provided a status on Miller's current condition, with one procedure out of the way and another scheduled soon, and gave community members a chance to donate.

Miller founded the Texas EquuSearch, the non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, for the purpose of horse mounted search and recovery for lost and missing individuals. The organization is dedicated to Miller's daughter, 17-year-old Laura, who was murdered in 1984, according to the Texas EquuSearch website .

Miller founded the organization in hopes of helping other families locate their loved ones.

More recently, the organization helped with the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen , who was murdered April 22, 2020.