'Honky-Tonk Hippies': Lanco announces new EP and tour

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox announces US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5th and runs until November 6th, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5th and 6th will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST. Wolves is Candlebox’s seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021, on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Wolves embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “We didn’t stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn’t try to stay in our lane, if you will.” The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride. Two songs from Wolves, “Let Me Down Easy” and “My Weakness,” are available to stream now. “Let Me Down Easy” is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. “My Weakness” is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adam’s “Summer of 69” and passion of Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” Stream both songs and pre-save Wolves here: https://orcd.co/wolves.