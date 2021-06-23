Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'Honky-Tonk Hippies': Lanco announces new EP and tour

KTLO
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanco are “Honky-Tonk Hippies” in their upcoming EP and tour. The country group has revealed that they are releasing a new EP, Honky-Tonk Hippies, on July 2 and will embark on tour this fall. Named after the EP, the tour launches on September 12 in Isle of Palms, South Carolina,...

www.ktlo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippies#Honky Tonk#Fame Studios#Abc Audio#Twitter#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Runner Up Caleb Lee Hutchinson Announces New EP

American Idol runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that his new EP, Slot Machine Syndrome is due out on September 17. The EP is produced by Brent Cobb who has written songs for Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert in the past. To kick off the road to the EP launch, Caleb will release his brand new single “Who I Am” this Friday.
MusicNME

Tame Impala announce new Hollywood Bowl shows as part of rescheduled tour

Tame Impala have announced two new Hollywood Bowl shows as part of their rescheduled headline tour for 2021. The Kevin Parker-led group were forced to cut short a run of gigs in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic following the release of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, the previous month.
MusicMetalSucks

Corey Taylor Announces New Summer Tour Dates

8/7 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Plaza. 8/8 – Grand Junction, CO – Two Rivers Convention Center. 8/11 – Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip Campground**. 8/12 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoors. 8/13 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District. 8/16 – Springfield, MO – Gilloz...
Musicrock947.com

Seether announces ‘Wasteland — The Purgatory’ EP

Has announced a new EP titled Wasteland — The Purgatory. The five-track collection includes the two recordings of the song “Wasteland” –the original, which appears on Seether’s new album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, and an acoustic-driven, alternate version — as well as three brand-new tunes: “What Would You Do?”, “Will It Ever End?” and “Feast or Famine.”
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Quicksand Announce New Album + Tour, Stream First Single

Back in April (which somehow simultaneously seems like a few days ago and a few decades ago), Quicksand released “Inversion,” their first new song in four years… but, alas, did not announce a new album. But that changes as of right now. The storied post-hardcore band will release a new...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Beabadoobee releases The 1975-produced ‘Our Extended Play’ EP; announces tour dates

Beabadoobee has released a new EP called Our Extended Play, co-written and produced by The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel. Originally announced in March, the collection includes the previously released single “Last Day on Earth,” plus three brand new songs. One of those tracks, “Cologne,” is accompanied by a video, which is streaming now on YouTube.
Rock Musicignitemusicmag.com

Candlebox Announces US Tour & New Album

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox announces US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5th and runs until November 6th, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5th and 6th will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST. Wolves is Candlebox’s seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021, on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Wolves embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “We didn’t stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn’t try to stay in our lane, if you will.” The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride. Two songs from Wolves, “Let Me Down Easy” and “My Weakness,” are available to stream now. “Let Me Down Easy” is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. “My Weakness” is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adam’s “Summer of 69” and passion of Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” Stream both songs and pre-save Wolves here: https://orcd.co/wolves.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Quicksand announce new album ‘Distant Populations’ & tour, share “Missile Command”

Pre-order our hot pink/cyan blue vinyl variant of Quicksand's new album. Quicksand recently returned with their first new song in three years, "Inversion," a track that feels like Quicksand but really pushes their sound forward and might be even better than their already-great 2017 comeback album Interiors. We named it one of the best punk songs of April. Now, Quicksand have announced a new album -- their fourth overall and second since reuniting -- Distant Populations, which comes out digitally on August 13 via Epitaph and on vinyl on September 24. We've got an awesome-looking "hot pink & cyan blue pinwheel" vinyl variant available to pre-order exclusively in our stores, limited to 500.
MusicAlternative Press

Chase Atlantic follow tour announcement with new single “OHMAMI”–listen

Chase Atlantic have dropped their latest hard-hitting single, “OHMAMI.”. With heavy trap-style bass and winding instrumentals, the latest song makes for one of the most upbeat tracks of the summer. Along with the track comes a lyric video in the style of an early 2000s Playstation 2 game, featuring a...
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Joe Turner announces second EP, ‘Reflections’

Joe Turner gives a taster of his imminent second EP ‘Reflections’ (out on vinyl and digital on 23rd July) with the release of summer dance anthem track ‘Wings’, out now on LG105. This year’s previous singles ‘Too Much’, and ‘Noir’ (feat Tom Dunne) put the Croydon multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Parquet Courts Announce New 2021 Tour Dates and Release New “Plant Life” 12-Inch

Parquet Courts have announced some new 2021 tour dates. They have also released a new limited edition 12-inch single, “Plant Life,” that isn’t currently available digitally. The new tour dates are mainly on the East Coast and in Texas and include shows in Richmond, Austin, Houston, Baltimore, Jersey City, and elsewhere. Check out the tour dates below, followed by the cover art and tracklist for the single.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)

Beabadoobee just released a new EP, Our Extended Play, produced and co-written by Matt Healy and George Daniel of her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975. She's also shared a new video for EP track "Cologne." "Making the music video for 'Cologne' was so much fun," she says. "I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that's what we did!" Watch the video and stream the full EP below.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Little Dragon announce their ‘New Me, Same Us Remix EP’

The EP is out on 6th August on Ninja Tune, and the Ela Minus (Domino) remix of ‘Hold On’ is available to stream/buy now. Speaking of her involvement, Ela says “Little Dragon has had a big influence on me, so being able to make this is an honour”. The release...
undertheradarmag.com

Real Estate Announce New Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Real Estate have announced some new fall 2021 tour dates. They are their first tour dates since the pandemic and likely the first chance for many fans to see them live since the release of their last album, The Main Thing, which came out in late February 2020 just before COVID-19 took over. The band also released a new EP, Half a Human, this March. The dates go down this November. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy