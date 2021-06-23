Petition to recall state Sen. Louise Lucas over Portsmouth’s Confederate monument protest gets more than 4,600 signatures

Over 4,600 registered voters in Virginia’s 18th Senate District signed a petition to recall state Sen. Louise Lucas, accusing her of misusing her role as an elected official during a protest last summer in Portsmouth.

The petition, filed Tuesday afternoon in Chesapeake Circuit Court, claims Lucas “escalate(d) the aggression of the protesters” that day when she asked Portsmouth police to refrain from arresting demonstrators and told the crowd no one would be arrested. The document alleges Lucas prevented officers from performing their “sworn duty to the community to preserve property and life.”

Lucas and one of her attorneys, Verbena Askew, did not respond to requests for comment by deadline Wednesday.

The petition is the latest piece in the fallout from the June 10, 2020, protest at the city’s Confederate monument . Two months after the protest, then-Police Chief Angela Greene announced felony charges against Lucas and 18 others, including local NAACP leaders, several public defenders and a School Board member.

But in November, a judge dismissed all charges in the case at the request of the city’s elected prosecutor, who said the charges weren’t supported by probable cause. Greene was fired the same day and has since sued the city , alleging wrongful termination and defamation.

Many state Democrats and activists called the charges racist and an attempt to intimidate Lucas, who has pushed for police reform. Lucas is the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate. She’s been in office since 1992.

The protest and the criminal case that followed happened in Portsmouth. The recall petition was filed in Chesapeake. Portions of both cities are part of Lucas’ district, along with either all or parts of Emporia, Franklin and Suffolk, and Brunswick, Greensville, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Sussex and Surry counties.

The filing of the petition was first reported Tuesday by WVEC.

The recall petition claims Lucas bypassed the legal process to “peacefully remove” the monument’s statues and relocate them.

It refers to the protesters as a “lawless mob” and “violent riot.”

For a circuit court to remove an elected official from office by petition, state law requires signatures from registered voters in the district representing at least 10% of votes cast in the 2019 election for the senator’s seat.

About 46,500 votes were cast in that election. The petition says at least 4,651 people signed it.

Nelson Velez, chairman of the Virginia Tea Party, said in a phone interview Wednesday that some 7,000 signatures were gathered over the last year. Velez, who filed the petition, said it was about accountability, not race.

He said the Portsmouth commonwealth’s attorney “failed” to prosecute Lucas, and the Democratic Party “failed” to force Lucas to step down.

“The only thing left in a free society is the people doing it,” said Velez, who lives in Lucas’ district and founded the Portsmouth Tea Party.

Efforts to recall Lucas were initially led last year by Tim Anderson, a Virginia Beach attorney and gun shop owner now running for state office .

Lucas sued Anderson for defamation last year , and Velez said Anderson is no longer involved in the petition.

Pilot writer Gary Harki contributed to this report.

Margaret Matray, 757-222-5216, margaret.matray@pilotonline.com

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com