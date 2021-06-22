First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shower and thunderstorms will remain in the area through the rest of the night, but most of these showers and storms should remain scattered to isolated in coverage. Will there be severe weather with these storms? It looks like our severe potential has dropped by there could be a few strong storms. The main threat will remain heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds just below severe strength. The overall coverage will continue as we continue into the night. By Wednesday, we will see a similar pattern with more scattered thunderstorms that will provide South Georgia with even more rainfall. This trend will continue through the remainder of the work with Tuesday and Wednesday being the most rain filled as the cold frontal system continues to linger in the area. A more summer time pattern sticks around through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below average heading through the rest of the work week, but we will see highs begin climbing by the weekend.