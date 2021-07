In what can only be described as the ultimate comeback story, 36-year-old Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights has been named the Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL. Fleury is just one year removed from a below-average season in which he was the backup in Vegas, but stormed back this year with stellar numbers to win the starting job and lead the team to the playoffs. Fleury adds the Vezina to his Jennings Trophy that he shared with Robin Lehner this season as the tandem with the fewest goals against in the league.