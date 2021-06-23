Cancel
Form 4 DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLU For: Jun 17 Filed by: Greffen Mark

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

www.streetinsider.com
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC For: Jun 30 Filed by: Frommer Kathy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Ms. Frommer has the voting and dispositive power pursuant to a power of attorney. TheÂ filingÂ ofÂ thisÂ statementÂ shallÂ...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Canoo Inc. For: Jun 16 Filed by: Savagian Peter

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents 81,061 shares subject to Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). The RSUs will vest as follows: 1/4th of the total shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Spark Education Limited (SPRK) Files up to $100M IPO

Spark Education Limited (NASDAQ: SPRK) has filed for up to $100M IPO. Spark Education is a pioneer and innovator in China's K-12 after-school tutoring, or AST, market, offering foundational learning services, with a current focus on students aged from 3 to 12. According to CIC, SPRK is the first online education company to develop and offer online small-class foundational learning courses on a large scale. As a result of Spark's unique approach to learning, they have become China's largest online small-class education company in terms of gross billings in 2020 and the number of students as of December 31, 2020, according to CIC.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 13F-HR CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL For: Jun 30

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete. The reader should not assume...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Outcrop Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation ("Outcrop") (TSXV: OCG) (OTCPK: MRDD.F) (DE: MRG1) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Outcrop to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares in the capital of Outcrop ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time through Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"), as sole agent, at the prevailing market price when issued, directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in Canada. Outcrop intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for the advancement of the Santa Ana Project and for general corporate purposes.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Relay Medical Corp (RYMDF) to Repurchase 12M of Common Shares

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCQB: RYMDF) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 12,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SFH Inc. Acquires Shares from Seller

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 227,500 common shares in the capital of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764") (the "Purchased Shares") from 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648" or the "Seller") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and the Seller on July 6, 2021. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $0.0001 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $22.75.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Buys ~$77M in Bitcoin-Related Securities Yesterday on Dip

Cathie Wood's ARK used yesterday's weaknesses in Bitcoin to load up on some Bitcoin-related securities. The fund added 214,718 shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and 1,046,002 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), among other trades. Yesterday, Bitcoin plunged below $30,000, before recovering today to $34.000.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Identiv, Inc. For: Jun 30 Filed by: HUMPHREYS STEVEN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRST COMMUNITY CORP For: Jun 30 Filed by: Snipe Alexander JR

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DermTech, Inc. For: Jun 30 Filed by: PANCOAST SCOTT R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Global Indemnity Group, For: Jun 30 Filed by: WEHR JAMES D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Live Nation Entertainmen For: Jun 30 Filed by: Rapino Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. MR. RAPINO HAS EXERCISED THESE EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS AS THEY ARE DUE TO EXPIRE IN JULY 2021. 2. These shares underlying the stock options reflected in Table...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMARIN CORP PLC\UK For: Jun 30 Filed by: Kalb Michael Wayne

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The Ordinary Shares may be represented by American Depositary Shares, each of which currently represents one Ordinary Share. 2. As previously reported on February 27, 2020 and...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC For: Jun 30 Filed by: Lawson Byron

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents shares withheld by the Issuer to satisfy income tax obligations associated with the vesting of a Restricted Stock Unit...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Astra Space, Inc. For: Jun 30 Filed by: KEMP CHRIS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Received pursuant to...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL For: Jun 30 Filed by: Edwards Larry G.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were acquired on 6/30/2021 through the La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan in a transaction...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AssetMark Financial Hold For: Jun 09 Filed by: Bhagat Rohit

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of restricted stock units that vest in full on the first anniversary of the date of grant and settle...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 LEGALZOOM.COM, INC. For: Jun 29 Filed by: Wernikoff Daniel A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Twenty-five percent (25%) of the shares of Common Stock subject to the option shall vest on August 15, 2022, and one-twelfth (1/12th) of the remaining shares of Common Stock subject to the option shall vest on each of the next twelve (12) dates of February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15 thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous status as a Service Provider (as defined in the LegalZoom.com, Inc. 2016 Stock Incentive Plan) on each vesting date.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 LCI INDUSTRIES For: Jun 30 Filed by: REED DAVID A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:

