Artists in general never know when inspiration will strike. For instance, a painter might create a series of paintings after seeing a particularly beautiful sunset. On the other hand, a photographer might see something small and turn it into an in-depth photo study. At the same time, a songwriter can grab inspiration from everyday activities. In much the same way, a musician can turn a simple noodling session or warmup into a fleshed-out song. Garth Brooks is one of those people who turned a practice session into a hit. After all, he has been making hits for decades. So, he knows a good tune when he hears it. He’s far from the only one.