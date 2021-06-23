Veterans Services to reopen July 1 in new location

For veterans, July 1 has been a long time coming. Doors to the veteran’s office have been closed for well over a year due to the pandemic. After working mostly by phone and email, Davie County’s Veterans Service Officer, Meagan Tomlin, has announced the doors will reopen July 1 for face-to-face meetings again. Tomlin will see clients by appointment to prohibit overflow. The veterans will be meeting with Tomlin at a new location: the B.C. Brock Gymnasium, 644 North Main Street, Mocksville. This location will also house the new Senior Services Health & Fitness Center. There will be a ribbon cutting and open house on July 1 between 1:00 – 3:00 PM to celebrate the opening of this new site. The community is invited.