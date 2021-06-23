4 new coronavirus cases in Tuolumne County, 1 new case in Calaveras

Four new cases of COVID-19 were counted Tuesday in Tuolumne County, and one new case was counted in Calaveras County. All four of the new cases in Tuolumne County involved individuals who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, county public health said. They were identified as a woman and a man between 18 and 29 years old; a woman in her 30s; and a man in his 60s. Calaveras Public Health staff do not disclose gender, age or vaccination status for new cases in their updates.