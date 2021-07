Sydney's lockdown rules have been extended for another week, as the state struggles to get the Delta variant of Covid-19 under control. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the extension at a media conference on July 7, saying: "This Deltra strain is a game-changer. It is extremely transmissible and more contagious than any other form of the virus that we’ve seen." She emphasised that "the vaccine is the key to our freedom, the vaccine is key to saving lives and keeping the economy open" and expressed hope that this would be NSW's final lockdown.