Two more weeks of free summer meals for area children

Free summer meals for families with children under 18 will be available this week and next through Oak Ridge Schools and its food service contractor. Aramark, Oak Ridge Schools' contractor, will provide the meals on Thursday, June 24, and July 1 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the drop off loop in front of Oak Ridge High School, Jennifer Taylor, Food Service director, told The Oak Ridger. Children under the age of 18 can get a supply of breakfasts and lunches for seven days at each event, the company's official Twitter account states.