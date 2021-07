New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has dismissed the idea of following the UK’s approach of easing restrictions and “living with” Covid-19. Earlier on Monday, Boris Johnson announced plans to scrap Covid restrictions in England by 19 July, but he warned that there could be a spike in cases soon after.“We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid,” he said.However, Ms Ardern has refused to adopt the strategy of letting cases go up. “Different countries are taking different choices,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday. “The priority for me is: how do we continue to preserve...