True blue Aussie croc wrangler spotted swimming with two-metre reptile named Claudia says there is a MORE dangerous predator lurking in the water

A crocodile wrangler who went swimming with one of the world's apex predators says he is more afraid of bull sharks.

Matt Wright, who calls himself the Outback Wrangler, took a dip with a 2.15-metre crocodile named Claudia on June 22.

He posted a photo of his wet and wild encounter to Instagram but told the NT News he's more worried bull sharks than man-eating crocs.

Matt Wright swims with a 2.15-metre croc he rescued and named Claudia, explaining his special relationship with the predator lets him swim with her without too much worry 

Bull sharks enjoy shallow coastal waters and swim up freshwater rivers, meaning they often run into humans.

The beasts will eat almost anything they see, and are fast and agile attackers, making them incredibly dangerous.

Bull sharks often frequent river mouths and canals and strike at dusk.

Wright has been the star of the TV show Outback Wrangler on National Geographic since 2011.

He has been relocating dangerous animals for years, using his skills as a helicopter pilot help him reach difficult terrain.

Wright said his aim is 'to remove and relocate problem animals rather than kill them'.

Wright has built a close relationship with Claudia since rescuing her when he found her washed up on a beach after getting caught in a net.

'She was quite exhausted. I untangled her and sat with her in the water,' he said.

Crocodile wrangler Matt Wright (pictured with wife Kaia Wright)  says he is more terrified of bull sharks than man-eating crocodiles

'She lay on the beach for a few days and I hung with her and she's now good, she hangs around the lodge [his resort near Bathurst Island].'

The other crocodile Matt is confident to swim with is Bonecruncher, a four-metre beast he also rescued.

While many thrillseekers would love to experience swimming with one of the huge prehistoric creatures, Wright said doing so is almost impossible.

With years of experience under his belt, he can still only swim with two crocodiles because of the special relationship he has established with the reptiles.

