Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Scottie Pippen says Kevin Durant still hasn't surpassed LeBron James: 'He still has some learning to do'

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, basketball fans refused to rank Kevin Durant ahead of LeBron James because of the quality of his teammates. Durant is a two-time NBA champion but, having won those titles on arguably the greatest roster in NBA history with the Golden State Warriors, many have questioned their value compared to the greatest postseason runs from other all-time greats. When his Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden, it seemed like more of the same was coming in the 2021 postseason.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks#Yahoo Sports#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAHollywood Life

Scottie Pippen Faces Backlash For Saying LeBron James Won NBA Championship ‘Without Any Help’

Fans are clapping back at Scottie Pippen for giving LeBron James too much credit on the court. When it comes to the NBA, there are few players as great or well-recognized as the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, 36. Even though LeBron is surely one of the greatest of all time, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, 55, landed in hot water when he said that LeBron “won a championship without any help” on Twitter on Friday June 25.
NBACBS Sports

Scottie Pippen on his relationship with Michael Jordan: 'We never really had that off-the-court relationship'

The 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty has been the poster child for success in professional sports ever since they won six championships. We were reminded of that success last summer when "The Last Dance," a six-part documentary detailed their dominance in the league and the meteoric rise of Michael Jordan both as a global and basketball star. The documentary showed just how demanding Jordan was as a player and teammate, and how despite winning six championships together, he and Scottie Pippen weren't the best of friends.
NBABleacher Report

Scottie Pippen Tells Stephen A. Smith LeBron James Won NBA Title Without Help

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen expressed a controversial opinion regarding LeBron James on Friday. Pippen took to Twitter and tweeted to ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith that LeBron "won a championship without any help." Smith emphatically shot down Pippen's notion in response:. Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith. With all...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green React To Viral Video Of Klay Thompson And Drake

When you put together Klay Thompson and Drake, you're in for a great time. The Golden State Warriors superstar and the rapper are two of the funniest celebrities out there. When they join forces, you know it's going to be madness. Drake recently made an Instagram reel and made a side-to-side imitation to Thompson's Instagram Live session. The Splash Brother was singing "Mob Ties” by Drake when he decided to recall their beef during the 2019 NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kevin Durant just torched Scottie Pippen in his latest tweet

Scottie Pippen recently came out and called out Kevin Durant, and the NBA sharpshooter wasn’t going to let it slide. Ever since the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, fans have been quick to troll Kevin Durant. Down 113-111 in overtime, Durant had a chance to either tie the game or send things to double overtime, but his last shot of the night was an airball.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts After Bronny James Missed A Game-Winning Shot

LeBron James is surprisingly not making a run at the NBA Finals this year after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoff by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, he's focused on supporting and helping his kids get better on the court. A couple of days...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant absolutely roasted Scottie Pippen for saying he 'didn't know how to play team basketball'

Whew. You’d best not cross Kevin Durant. Because, if you do, he’ll probably embarrass you on the internet. Scottie Pippen is finding that out the hard way right now. In an interview with GQ’s Tyler Ricky Tynes, Pippen called Durant out for not being able to lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals. He said Durant didn’t know how to play “team basketball” and criticized him for not playing like LeBron James.

Comments / 0

Community Policy