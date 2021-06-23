America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

Tonight on America’s Got Talent you are going to see a performance from singer Matt Mauser — and hear more about his tragic past. A little over one year ago, Mauser lost his wife in a terrible helicopter crash, the same one that claimed the lives of his wife, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, Bryant’s daughter Gianna, and many others. He went through an unspeakable period of sadness and it’s hard to imagine putting yourself back together. It’s brave of him to come out on a show like this, looking to see what his next move could be in life.