America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

By Andy Swift
TVLine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, we’re not saying that this week’s Golden Buzzer moment was secretly a marketing stunt for NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, but we’re not not saying it. When singer Jimmie Herrod announced on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he was going to perform the iconic (and polarizing) showtune “Tomorrow,” Simon Cowell made it very clear that an “X” was likely in his future.

CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘AGT’ Recap: A Singer Proves Simon Cowell Wrong & Earns Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

‘AGT’ named a new frontrunner when Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer. This singer had Simon Cowell taking back his words by the end of his audition!. Jimmie Herrod is the AGT contestant to watch out for after the June 22 episode. The Portland singer takes the stage to perform “Tomorrow” from Annie. Simon Cowell is immediately turned off by the song choice, calling it the “worst song in the world.”
TV & VideosEW.com

You may remember 'America's Got Talent' contender Josh Blue as a 'Last Comic Standing' winner

After a killer America's Got Talent audition that earned him serious buzz, comedian Josh Blue has his sights set on the ultimate prize. But this wasn't his first rodeo. Blue, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant, performed on NBC's Last Comic Standing back in 2006 and ended up winning the competition. He's also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was the first stand-up comedian to perform on the show, as well as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Rounding out his creative pursuits, Blue competed as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

What's the Real Story With Simon Cowell and 'AGT' Star Storm Large? Here's What We Know

Singer Storm Large is ready to take the America's Got Talent competition by ... well, storm. In her audition, where she put a unique spin on Frank Sinatra's "I've Got You Under My Skin," the 51-year-old artist captivated judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum with her mesmerizing rock vocals. In the end, she earned four easy yeses and a trip to the judge cuts portion of the competition.
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Singing Dog Convinced Me The Auditions Stage Is The Best Part Of The Show

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 16 continued on June 22 with an episode packed with talented acts that resulted in several unanimous votes yes from the judges, one golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara, and one singing dog named Casper with his human partner Pam Quinn. Pam and Casper performed pretty early in the night, but by the time they scored a yes from each and every one of the judges, I was convinced that the auditions stage is the best part of AGT.
Celebritiescartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent: Matt Mauser audition; tragic Kobe Bryant connection

Tonight on America’s Got Talent you are going to see a performance from singer Matt Mauser — and hear more about his tragic past. A little over one year ago, Mauser lost his wife in a terrible helicopter crash, the same one that claimed the lives of his wife, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, Bryant’s daughter Gianna, and many others. He went through an unspeakable period of sadness and it’s hard to imagine putting yourself back together. It’s brave of him to come out on a show like this, looking to see what his next move could be in life.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘AGT’ Preview: Simon Cowell Fears The Worst If This Mother-Daughter Danger Act Goes Wrong

The latest danger act to audition has Simon Cowell scared in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 6 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’. Gigi DeLuxe and Devon take the stage during the July 6 round of auditions on America’s Got Talent with a new danger act that has the judges squirming. Gigi is a professional sword swallower and archer with human targets. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Gigi uses her archery skills to pop a balloon that Devon is holding with just her mouth.
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Are Killing It on America's Got Talent

Confession: watching random America’s Got Talent videos posted by people I barely know on Facebook and then snotting into a tissue even though I know I’m being emotionally manipulated by that corporate machine and the snarky English fellow is one of my extremely secret personal catharses. (The other one is Damn You Auto Correct. Please keep this between us.)
TV & VideosTODAY.com

See the 'world-class' magic act that got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum

Magician Léa Kyle blew away the judges on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday with her magical quick-change act. Kyle, 25, started off her performance in a black dress and leggings, but when the music kicked off, she somehow changed instantly into a turquoise minidress. Then, without hiding behind any curtains or...

