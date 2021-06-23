America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video
Look, we’re not saying that this week’s Golden Buzzer moment was secretly a marketing stunt for NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, but we’re not not saying it. When singer Jimmie Herrod announced on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he was going to perform the iconic (and polarizing) showtune “Tomorrow,” Simon Cowell made it very clear that an “X” was likely in his future.tvline.com