David Makes Man Season 2 Premiere Recap: Adulting, Crying and Letting Go
Stay ready? You don’t have to get ready. That’s the been the credo for David Makes Man‘s titular character since childhood. But now that David is a man, the burden of staying ready and preparing for the worst has taken its toll. And that’s what fans learned when the beloved OWN drama returned for Season 2 on Tuesday with an opening installment titled “Barrel of Oranges.” Adult David works in strategic marketing and attempts to woo a client who is interested in buying and redeveloping the housing projects where David grew up.tvline.com