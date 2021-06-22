Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Inmate is stabbed and two others are left with serious head injuries after a violent prison brawl – with staff forced to lockdown the jail with gas

By Kevin Airs
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A high security prison has been put in lockdown after one inmate was stabbed and two others suffered serious injuries in a jailhouse brawl.

Prison officers at Lithgow Correctional Centre reportedly had to use gas to break the fight up before they could access the injured and secure the wing around 1pm on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the attack and two others suffered major head injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GomN_0acYjP8v00
Lithgow Correctional Centre (pictured) has been put in lockdown after one inmate was stabbed and two others suffered serious injuries in a jailhouse brawl

Two of the injured at the country NSW prison have since been flown to hospital with one man suffering stab wounds and another said to have injuries to his jaw.

The incident comes just a year after an almost identical brawl at the same prison which also left a 35 year old man stabbed and three prisoners with head wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZWco_0acYjP8v00
The incident comes just a year after an almost identical earlier brawl (pictured) at the same prison which also left a 35 year old man stabbed and three prisoners with head wounds

The 2020 mass brawl broke out on the prison's exercise oval around 10am on May 31, and saw up to 12 prisoners allegedly involved in the fight.

An investigation has now been launched into Tuesday's violence. The prison, about two hours west of Sydney, beyond the Blue Mountains, refused to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

NSW Police confirmed the brawl and said two injured men were airlifted to Westmead Hospital in Sydney's West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iok6d_0acYjP8v00
A 35 year old man was allegedly stabbed in the attack and two others suffered major head injuries, according to Seven News (stock image).

'Emergency services attended the facility on the Great Western Highway at Marrangaroo following reports two inmates had been injured as a result of an inmate brawl,' a NSW Police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

'Two men were treated at the scene before both being flown to Westmead Hospital. The injuries to both men are not considered life-threatening.

'Detectives from Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation in relation to the incident. We have no further details on the injuries or the cause at this time.

'We don't know if there is any connection with the incident last year.'

Lithgow Correctional Centre is home to mass murderers, organised crime bosses and serial rapists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBW92_0acYjP8v00
Lithgow Correctional Centre (pictured after the 2020 incident)  is home to mass murderers, organised crime bosses and serial rapists.

It is known in the prison system, along with Goulburn, as the place where high-profile or other high-risk inmates are sent to serve out long sentences.

Lithgow opened in December 1999 and has five units housing 65 inmates in cells which can accommodate two men but usually hold one. A smaller unit houses non-association and segregation prisoners.

A typical cell has two bunk beds, a toilet, shower, sink, shelves and table. There is a steel mirror and alarm or 'knock-up' button.

In some sections inmates are locked in cages just to make phone calls. Signal jamming technology makes the use of mobiles impossible and a roof-mounted radar dish scans the sky for drones.

Prison officers are unarmed but there is a rifle in the watch tower that looks over the entire compound.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Head Injuries#Segregation#Organised Crime#Daily Mail Australia#Nsw Police#Westmead Hospital#Non Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Lockdown
Place
Sydney
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Inmate's sentence more than doubled for one-punch killing

A prisoner who killed a man with one punch at a young offenders institution has had his sentence more than doubled. Abdi Rehman Esa, 21, admitted the manslaughter of John Smith, 26, at Brinsford YOI, in Featherstone, Staffordshire in December. Esa was originally told he would serve two years and...
SoccerPosted by
CrimeOnline

Enraged ex stalks single dad, sprays him with bleach, stabs him in the back & slits his throat in front of neighbors: Police

An Australian woman is behind bars after police say she brutally stabbed her ex-husband to death after spraying him with bleach. Police arrested Bonita Vivien Coue, 53, last Wednesday after she allegedly attacked her former husband, Kerry Rooney, as he tried to walk into his Newmarket apartment, carrying fish and chips after his 10-year-old son’s soccer game.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 24, who fled an arranged marriage with man who had been in prison for drug offences was tracked down to safe house and attacked by gang sent to bring her back, court hears

A woman fleeing an arranged marriage was tracked down to a secret safe house and attacked whilst she was in hiding with her younger sister. The victim, 24, had quit her family home with her sister after she was designated a husband who had been in prison for drugs offences.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Handyman accused of murdering doctor and her daughter, 14, tried to steer blame on to the schoolgirl for deaths by writing 'my mum is evil' on walls of their home, court hears

The builder accused of murdering a doctor and her teenage daughter in their home tried to steer the blame on the schoolgirl for the deaths, a jury has heard. Shahbaz Khan, 51, who was arrested last year over the murders of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her 14-year-old daughter Vian Mangrio in Lancashire, made a 'cynical attempt' to portray the relationship between the pair as bitter.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

The weight of guilt: How Derek Chauvin has turned from a trim beat cop to gray, balding and bloated prisoner in the year since his arrest and conviction for murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin appeared pale and drawn as his prison sentence was handed down in a Minneapolis courtroom on Friday. The 45-year-old former police officer - who will spend at least 15 years behind bars - has significantly aged since he murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was once...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

One prisoner is dead and dozens poisoned after drinking disinfectant in notorious Bail jail where six Aussies are held

One prisoner has died and a further 12 remain in hospital after drinking disinfectant inside one of the world's most notorious jails. A female inmate at Bali's Kerobokan prison stole a 4.5 litre bottle of poison that was being used to clean the facility under coronavirus protocols before selling it to other prisoners disguised as a sugarcane liquor.
Public SafetyBBC

HMP Altcourse: Prison officer who 'got together' with inmate jailed

A prison officer who "got together" with an inmate and paid off his drug debt has been jailed after admitting misconduct in a public office. Lucy Thornton "fell in love" for Aaron Whittaker while working at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool Crown Court heard. The 28-year-old admitted having inappropriate relationships with him,...
Public Safetyreviewjournal.com

Man accused in toddler’s killing drew map to lead police to body

After Terrell Rhodes confessed to killing a missing 2-year-old, he drew detectives a map that led them to the body, according to newly released court transcripts. Rhodes said he hit his girlfriend’s son, Amari Nicholson, several times after the child wet himself. “He said he was gasping for air and...

Comments / 4

Community Policy