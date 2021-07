The UNC Basketball program missed out on four-star forward Dawson Garcia a few years back but now they potentially have a chance to end up with him anyways. Just a few days ago Garcia announced that he’s entering his name in the transfer portal while participating in the G-League combine. And although he’s leaving the door open for a return to Marquette, him being in the transfer portal has opened up the opportunity for other teams to contact him and lure him away.