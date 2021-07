As we noted recently in our ranked list of every Sonic the Hedgehog game to celebrate his 30th anniversary, the speedy blue one has some serious staying power. Despite losing his rings on more than a few occasions, he's managed to keep up with trends and come back stronger than ever. It should come as little surprise, then, to hear there may be plans to see Sonic become a Vtuber as the character heads into his fourth decade — that is if reported quotes from SEGA art director Kazuyuki Hoshino are to be believed.